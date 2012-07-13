* China GDP data, tighter North Sea supply lift crude

* U.S. move for more sanctions against Iran supportive

* Coming up: API weekly petroleum stocks data, Tuesday

NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. crude oil futures rose for a third day in a row on Friday, and gained more than 3 percent for the week as China's second quarter GDP turned out not as bad as some predicted, easing global growth worries.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.10 1.02 1.2% 85.58 87.61 232,096 240,725 CLc2 87.50 1.04 1.2% 85.95 88.00 94,996 90,511 LCOc1 102.40 1.33 1.3% 100.51 103.44 108,590 172,541 RBc1 2.8161 0.0099 0.4% 2.7966 2.8291 33,709 43,667 RBc2 2.6873 0.0184 0.7% 2.6586 2.7027 32,590 33,374 HOc1 2.7882 0.0149 0.5% 2.7640 2.808 48,100 48,434 HOc2 2.7886 0.0176 0.6% 2.7615 2.8069 32,154 27,536

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 12 30D AVG Jul 12 NET CHNG CRUDE 454,626 467,055 587,626 1,432,200 -11,289 RBOB 106,202 118,250 143,214 259,444 988 HO 128,593 123,651 144,326 317,697 -1,250 (Reporting by Gene Ramos)