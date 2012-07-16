* Economic stimulus hopes bolster oil prices

* U.S. Navy fires on fishing boat off UAE

* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. crude futures rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, lifted by hopes for economic stimulus, especially in China, a weak dollar and news a U.S. Navy vessel offshore the United Arab Emirates fired on a small boat that failed to heed warnings.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY-AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.43 1.33 1.5 86.41 88.48 208,581 240,725 CLc2 88.81 1.31 1.5 86.81 88.87 106,308 90,511 LCOc1 103.55 1.15 1.1 102.07 103.69 18,525 110,859 RBc1 2.8547 0.0386 1.4 2.8065 2.8600 27,000 43,667 RBc2 2.7287 0.0414 1.5 2.6805 2.7347 27,000 33,374 HOc1 2.8277 0.0395 1.4 2.7760 2.8344 41,779 48,434 HOc2 2.8279 0.0393 1.4 2.7774 2.8345 30,305 27,536

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 13 30D AVG Jul 12 NET CHNG

#VALUE! RBOB 77,477 122,332 142,335 256,003 3,230 HO 125,711#N/A Cache 144,103 314,872 -4,687 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons, Editing by Gary Crosse)