* Economic stimulus hopes bolster oil prices
* U.S. Navy fires on fishing boat off UAE
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. crude futures rose for a
fourth straight session on Monday, lifted by hopes for economic
stimulus, especially in China, a weak dollar and news a U.S.
Navy vessel offshore the United Arab Emirates fired on a small
boat that failed to heed warnings.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY-AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 88.43 1.33 1.5 86.41 88.48 208,581 240,725
CLc2 88.81 1.31 1.5 86.81 88.87 106,308 90,511
LCOc1 103.55 1.15 1.1 102.07 103.69 18,525 110,859
RBc1 2.8547 0.0386 1.4 2.8065 2.8600 27,000 43,667
RBc2 2.7287 0.0414 1.5 2.6805 2.7347 27,000 33,374
HOc1 2.8277 0.0395 1.4 2.7760 2.8344 41,779 48,434
HOc2 2.8279 0.0393 1.4 2.7774 2.8345 30,305 27,536
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jul 13 30D AVG Jul 12 NET CHNG
RBOB 77,477 122,332 142,335 256,003 3,230
HO 125,711#N/A Cache 144,103 314,872 -4,687
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons, Editing by Gary Crosse)