* Syria violence escalates
* US can stop Iran from halting shipping - Defense Secretary
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday
NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. crude futures rose a
sixth session on Wednesday, reaching a seven-week peak as
violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical
fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed
the risk of a double-dip recession.
Gasoline posted the biggest percentage gain of the day in
the oil futures complex, receiving lift from the government's
inventory report showing gasoline stocks fell last week, against
expectations for a rise.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 89.87 0.65 0.7% 88.59 90.04 185,912 262,785
CLc2 90.17 0.63 0.7% 88.91 90.36 145,334 149,326
LCOc1 105.16 1.16 1.1% 103.22 105.44 190,967 186,276
RBc1 2.8834 0.0384 1.4% 2.8439 2.9037 44,304 52,846
RBc2 2.7755 0.0406 1.5% 2.7308 2.7884 50,909 52,991
HOc1 2.8776 0.0354 1.3% 2.8280 2.8819 38,429 50,218
HOc2 2.8771 0.0349 1.2% 2.8276 2.8814 29,184 29,430
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jul 17 30D AVG Jul 17 NET CHNG
CRUDE 527,435 615,802 582,187 1,403,473 36,389
RBOB 151,615 159,128 142,335 259,169 1,990
HO 129,123 124,102 144,103 324,307 3,091
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)