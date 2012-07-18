* Syria violence escalates

* US can stop Iran from halting shipping - Defense Secretary

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. crude futures rose a sixth session on Wednesday, reaching a seven-week peak as violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed the risk of a double-dip recession.

Gasoline posted the biggest percentage gain of the day in the oil futures complex, receiving lift from the government's inventory report showing gasoline stocks fell last week, against expectations for a rise.

For a complete report on the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly oil inventory report, double-click on

For the complete report on oil markets, double-click on

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 89.87 0.65 0.7% 88.59 90.04 185,912 262,785 CLc2 90.17 0.63 0.7% 88.91 90.36 145,334 149,326 LCOc1 105.16 1.16 1.1% 103.22 105.44 190,967 186,276 RBc1 2.8834 0.0384 1.4% 2.8439 2.9037 44,304 52,846 RBc2 2.7755 0.0406 1.5% 2.7308 2.7884 50,909 52,991 HOc1 2.8776 0.0354 1.3% 2.8280 2.8819 38,429 50,218 HOc2 2.8771 0.0349 1.2% 2.8276 2.8814 29,184 29,430

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 17 30D AVG Jul 17 NET CHNG CRUDE 527,435 615,802 582,187 1,403,473 36,389 RBOB 151,615 159,128 142,335 259,169 1,990 HO 129,123 124,102 144,103 324,307 3,091 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)