UPDATE 2-OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal
* Some members say their output is higher than secondary sources
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. crude futures fell on Friday, snapping a string of seven higher finishes, as the euro zone debt crisis brought economic concerns back in focus and strengthened the dollar. The front-month August contract expired at the end of the session.
For a complete report on oil markets, double-click on
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 91.44 -1.22 -1.3% 90.66 92.30 22,095 102,928 CLc2 91.83 -1.14 -1.2% 90.92 92.63 238,558 288,797 LCOc1 106.83 -0.97 -0.9% 105.60 107.70 163,061 199,489 RBc1 2.9430 0.0041 0.1% 2.8784 2.9447 24,214 55,803 RBc2 2.8445 0.0031 0.1% 2.7888 2.8467 44,162 52,766 HOc1 2.9243 -0.0227 -0.8% 2.9010 2.9449 31,113 40,717 HOc2 2.9238 -0.0230 -0.8% 2.9006 2.9441 43,388 37,686
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jul 19 30D AVG Jul 19 NET CHNG CRUDE 443,822 690,954 579,162 1,397,083 -768 RBOB 112,773 157,742 142,653 271,699 7,142 HO 134,702 140,180 144,369 323,347 -2,858 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Some members say their output is higher than secondary sources
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 13 Emergency crews early on Monday prepared loads of rock to be dropped by helicopters to seal a crumbling spillway that threatens to inundate communities along the Feather River in Northern California, local media reported.
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co said on Monday they had agreed to pay about $671 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to the leak of a toxic chemical, used to make Teflon, that has been linked to cancer and other diseases.