* Spain may need bailout, adds to euro zone debt worries

* POLL - U.S. crude stockpiles seen unchanged last week

NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. crude oil futures tumbled for a second straight session on Monday, ending more than 4 percent lower on fears that Spain might need a bailout, raising further concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on global oil demand.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.14 -3.69 -4.0% 87.91 91.64 270,090 102,928 CLc2 88.43 -3.67 -4.0% 88.20 91.91 31,651 249,172 LCOc1 103.26 -3.57 -3.3% 102.42 106.94 207,854 168,455 RBc1 2.8829 -0.0601 -2.0% 2.8470 2.9440 27,068 35,891 RBc2 2.7638 -0.0807 -2.8% 2.7436 2.8474 50,987 46,115 HOc1 2.8189 -0.1054 -3.6% 2.8155 2.9245 25,806 37,601 HOc2 2.8206 -0.1032 -3.5% 2.8175 2.9248 52,615 45,046

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 20 30D AVG Jul 20 NET CHNG CRUDE 419,644 441,380 570,951 1,389,147 7,936 RBOB 115,837 126,630 141,884 269,631 -2,068 HO 138,760 143,718 143,497 312,420 -10,927

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)