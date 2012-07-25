NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. crude futures rose for a
second straight session on Wednesday, shrugging off higher
inventories and supported by hopes that the Federal Reserve will
provide more economic stimulus coupled with concerns about
Middle East turmoil.
U.S. crude oil stocks rose more than expected last week
while gasoline and distillate inventories also increased, weekly
data from the Energy Information Administration showed.
For complete coverage of the EIA weekly inventory report,
double click on
For a complete report on oil markets, double click on
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 88.97 0.47 0.5% 86.84 89.36 279,178 309,865
CLc2 89.25 0.47 0.5% 87.14 89.64 52,106 54,178
LCOc1 104.38 0.96 0.9% 102.10 104.71 197,530 221,458
RBc1 2.7929 -0.0319 -1.1% 2.7298 2.8095 28,294 39,104
RBc2 2.7162 -0.0096 -0.4% 2.6549 2.7260 67,613 63,698
HOc1 2.8440 0.0196 0.7% 2.7895 2.8514 26,151 29,961
HOc2 2.8467 0.0204 0.7% 2.7917 2.8545 53,115 60,152
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jul 24 30D AVG Jul 24 NET CHNG
CRUDE 471,645 496,638 561,414 1,389,039 -34,469
RBOB 163,141 153,825 141,416 267,443 -2,714
HO 121,699 141,931 142,057 304,333 -6,990
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)