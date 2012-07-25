NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. crude futures rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, shrugging off higher inventories and supported by hopes that the Federal Reserve will provide more economic stimulus coupled with concerns about Middle East turmoil.

U.S. crude oil stocks rose more than expected last week while gasoline and distillate inventories also increased, weekly data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.97 0.47 0.5% 86.84 89.36 279,178 309,865 CLc2 89.25 0.47 0.5% 87.14 89.64 52,106 54,178 LCOc1 104.38 0.96 0.9% 102.10 104.71 197,530 221,458 RBc1 2.7929 -0.0319 -1.1% 2.7298 2.8095 28,294 39,104 RBc2 2.7162 -0.0096 -0.4% 2.6549 2.7260 67,613 63,698 HOc1 2.8440 0.0196 0.7% 2.7895 2.8514 26,151 29,961 HOc2 2.8467 0.0204 0.7% 2.7917 2.8545 53,115 60,152

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 24 30D AVG Jul 24 NET CHNG CRUDE 471,645 496,638 561,414 1,389,039 -34,469 RBOB 163,141 153,825 141,416 267,443 -2,714 HO 121,699 141,931 142,057 304,333 -6,990 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)