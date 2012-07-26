(Repeats, fixes typo in headline)

NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. crude futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB was ready to do whatever was necessary within its mandate to avoid a euro zone collapse, and on supportive U.S. jobless claims data.

For a complete report on oil markets, double click on

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 89.39 0.42 0.5% 88.07 90.47 223,197 289,552 CLc2 89.67 0.42 0.5% 88.36 90.76 31,313 53,774 LCOc1 105.26 0.88 0.8% 103.47 106.18 213,795 217,390 RBc1 2.8138 0.0209 0.8% 2.7821 2.8489 16,729 40,847 RBc2 2.7370 0.0208 0.8% 2.6962 2.7660 53,760 71,494 HOc1 2.8685 0.0245 0.9% 2.8227 2.8908 17,731 34,803 HOc2 2.8694 0.0227 0.8% 2.8250 2.8929 55,063 56,660

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 25 30D AVG Jul 25 NET CHNG CRUDE 357,835 488,048 556,709 1,389,266 -227 RBOB 113,743 180,498 141,416 267,443 -2,714 HO 132,162 135,237 142,057 304,333 -6,990 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)