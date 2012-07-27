* U.S. Q2 growth dips from Q1, seen prodding Fed to act

* Speculators raise crude net longs week to July 24-CFTC

* Coming up: FOMC opens two-day policy meeting, Tuesday

NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. crude futures ended higher for the fourth straight session Friday as data showing a slower U.S. growth rate in the second quarter raised further hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt more monetary easing policies to bolster the economy.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 90.13 0.74 0.8% 89.13 90.45 199,127 233,400 CLc2 90.42 0.75 0.8% 89.41 90.73 41,240 35,528 LCOc1 106.47 1.21 1.1% 105.02 106.60 179,814 218,010 RBc1 2.8878 0.0740 2.6% 2.8145 2.8905 15,571 27,093 RBc2 2.7967 0.0597 2.2% 2.7329 2.8000 50,725 59,443 HOc1 2.8895 0.0210 0.7% 2.8635 2.8942 12,749 24,976 HOc2 2.8905 0.0211 0.7% 2.8650 2.8950 44,181 60,358

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 26 30D AVG Jul 26 NET CHNG CRUDE 395,111 378,604 549,988 1,395,059 -5,793 RBOB 111,702 131,532 141,558 262,480 -4,963 HO 107,273 145,061 140,691 302,745 -1,588 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)