* U.S. Q2 growth dips from Q1, seen prodding Fed to act
* Speculators raise crude net longs week to July 24-CFTC
* Coming up: FOMC opens two-day policy meeting, Tuesday
NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. crude futures ended
higher for the fourth straight session Friday as data showing a
slower U.S. growth rate in the second quarter raised further
hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt more monetary easing
policies to bolster the economy.
For the weekly CFTC report, double click on
For a complete report on oil markets, double click on
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 90.13 0.74 0.8% 89.13 90.45 199,127 233,400
CLc2 90.42 0.75 0.8% 89.41 90.73 41,240 35,528
LCOc1 106.47 1.21 1.1% 105.02 106.60 179,814 218,010
RBc1 2.8878 0.0740 2.6% 2.8145 2.8905 15,571 27,093
RBc2 2.7967 0.0597 2.2% 2.7329 2.8000 50,725 59,443
HOc1 2.8895 0.0210 0.7% 2.8635 2.8942 12,749 24,976
HOc2 2.8905 0.0211 0.7% 2.8650 2.8950 44,181 60,358
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jul 26 30D AVG Jul 26 NET CHNG
CRUDE 395,111 378,604 549,988 1,395,059 -5,793
RBOB 111,702 131,532 141,558 262,480 -4,963
HO 107,273 145,061 140,691 302,745 -1,588
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)