* Crude ends week up 1.4 pct, after 1.4 pct dip prior week

* Jobs growth better than expected, but jobless rate rises

* Coming up: API weekly petroleum stocks data, Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. crude oil futures shot up nearly 5 percent on Friday, their biggest one-day percentage gain in five weeks, after an unexpectedly strong jobs growth in July sparked upbeat sentiment on the oil demand outlook.

For a complete report on oil markets, double click on

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 91.40 4.27 4.9% 87.23 91.74 285,244 302,698 CLc2 91.64 4.23 4.8% 87.58 91.98 79,432 72,171 LCOc1 108.94 3.04 2.9% 105.80 109.13 210,151 259,588 RBc1 2.9310 0.0614 2.1% 2.8590 2.9508 40,875 65,027 RBc2 2.7127 0.0710 2.7% 2.6394 2.7217 26,493 38,245 HOc1 2.9261 0.0838 3.0% 2.8399 2.9333 44,445 65,773 HOc2 2.9323 0.0824 2.9% 2.8484 2.9397 19,396 31,489

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 02 30D AVG Aug 02 NET CHNG CRUDE 595,998 581,707 528,364 1,417,427 -15,341 RBOB 100,963 152,209 140,332 248,950 3,130 HO 99,163 170,977 141,515 304,005 827 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)