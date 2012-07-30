* Fed, ECB stimulus moves awaited but impact seen limited

* OPEC production lower in July -- Reuters poll

* Coming up: Fed opens 2-day meeting, API data, Tuesday

NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. crude oil futures fell for the first time in five sessions on Monday on concerns that stimulus expected from the United States and Europe may fail to lift their slowing economies, overshadowing signs of lower OPEC output.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 89.78 -0.35 -0.4% 89.33 90.95 173,141 210,412 CLc2 90.06 -0.36 -0.4% 89.61 91.09 66,415 44,552 LCOc1 106.20 -0.27 -0.3% 105.58 106.99 120,513 185,602 RBc1 2.9368 0.0490 1.7% 2.8875 2.9456 10,470 26,154 RBc2 2.8184 0.0217 0.8% 2.7915 2.8258 49,548 54,941 HOc1 2.8791 -0.0104 -0.4% 2.8697 2.8935 12,830 19,519 HOc2 2.8814 -0.0091 -0.3% 2.8709 2.8974 45,260 50,030

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 27 30D AVG Jul 27 NET CHNG CRUDE 359,855 416,190 548,517 1,395,879 -820 RBOB 119,565 127,457 142,710 262,480 -4,963 HO 123,306 121,094 140,803 302,745 -1,588

(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)