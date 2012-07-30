* Fed, ECB stimulus moves awaited but impact seen limited
* OPEC production lower in July -- Reuters poll
* Coming up: Fed opens 2-day meeting, API data, Tuesday
NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. crude oil futures fell
for the first time in five sessions on Monday on concerns that
stimulus expected from the United States and Europe may fail to
lift their slowing economies, overshadowing signs of lower OPEC
output.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 89.78 -0.35 -0.4% 89.33 90.95 173,141 210,412
CLc2 90.06 -0.36 -0.4% 89.61 91.09 66,415 44,552
LCOc1 106.20 -0.27 -0.3% 105.58 106.99 120,513 185,602
RBc1 2.9368 0.0490 1.7% 2.8875 2.9456 10,470 26,154
RBc2 2.8184 0.0217 0.8% 2.7915 2.8258 49,548 54,941
HOc1 2.8791 -0.0104 -0.4% 2.8697 2.8935 12,830 19,519
HOc2 2.8814 -0.0091 -0.3% 2.8709 2.8974 45,260 50,030
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jul 27 30D AVG Jul 27 NET CHNG
CRUDE 359,855 416,190 548,517 1,395,879 -820
RBOB 119,565 127,457 142,710 262,480 -4,963
HO 123,306 121,094 140,803 302,745 -1,588
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)