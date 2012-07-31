* U.S. Fed, ECB moves on stimulus measures awaited

* POLL-U.S. crude stocks seen down last week

* Coming up: API inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. crude oil futures fell for a second straight session Tuesday as investor hopes were fading that potential stimulus measures from the U.S. and Europe would be enough to lift economic growth.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.06 -1.72 -1.9% 87.36 90.30 257,990 191,095 CLc2 88.34 -1.72 -1.9% 87.64 90.56 50,694 72,380 LCOc1 104.92 -1.28 -1.2% 104.10 106.52 199,346 128,633 RBc1 2.9146 -0.0222 -0.8% 2.8900 2.9410 6,269 22,082 RBc2 2.7743 -0.0441 -1.6% 2.7604 2.8216 44,603 57,161 HOc1 2.8417 -0.0374 -1.3% 2.8280 2.8758 5,639 22,077 HOc2 2.8480 -0.0334 -1.2% 2.8252 2.8824 65,977 55,451

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 30 30D AVG Jul 30 NET CHNG CRUDE 470,655 390,132 542,522 1,397,664 -1,785 RBOB 90,612 140,782 142,710 262,480 -4,963 HO 170,470 150,076 140,803 302,745 -1,588 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)