NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. crude futures rose Wednesday after the government reported a surprisingly large drop in crude oil inventories, but pared gains late in the session after a Federal Reserve policy statement offered no new monetary stimulus.

U.S. crude stocks fell 6.52 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report, a much bigger drop than expected.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.91 0.85 1.0% 87.51 89.47 270,731 282,851 CLc2 89.17 0.83 0.9% 87.77 89.72 72,188 62,371 LCOc1 105.96 1.04 1.0% 104.06 106.92 196,040 210,359 RBc1 2.8342 0.0599 2.2% 2.7625 2.8533 47,146 11,473 RBc2 2.6281 0.0447 1.7% 2.5696 2.6479 28,666 51,594 HOc1 2.8588 0.0108 0.4% 2.8307 2.885 55,374 6,987 HOc2 2.8663 0.0105 0.4% 2.8391 2.8920 25,197 73,390

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 31 30D AVG Jul 31 NET CHNG CRUDE 537,149 521,322 541,419 1,395,758 1,906 RBOB 106,898 105,209 143,119 245,820 -2,846 HO 152,540 185,141 140,803 296,175 -984 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)