NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. crude futures rose
Wednesday after the government reported a surprisingly large
drop in crude oil inventories, but pared gains late in the
session after a Federal Reserve policy statement offered no new
monetary stimulus.
U.S. crude stocks fell 6.52 million barrels last week, the
Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report, a
much bigger drop than expected.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 88.91 0.85 1.0% 87.51 89.47 270,731 282,851
CLc2 89.17 0.83 0.9% 87.77 89.72 72,188 62,371
LCOc1 105.96 1.04 1.0% 104.06 106.92 196,040 210,359
RBc1 2.8342 0.0599 2.2% 2.7625 2.8533 47,146 11,473
RBc2 2.6281 0.0447 1.7% 2.5696 2.6479 28,666 51,594
HOc1 2.8588 0.0108 0.4% 2.8307 2.885 55,374 6,987
HOc2 2.8663 0.0105 0.4% 2.8391 2.8920 25,197 73,390
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jul 31 30D AVG Jul 31 NET CHNG
CRUDE 537,149 521,322 541,419 1,395,758 1,906
RBOB 106,898 105,209 143,119 245,820 -2,846
HO 152,540 185,141 140,803 296,175 -984
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)