NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. crude futures fell 2 percent on Thursday, pressured by reports showing a rise in jobless claims and a drop in factory activity in the United States, along with disappointment that the European Central Bank did not offer more concrete steps to boost economic growth.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.13 -1.78 -2.0% 86.92 89.63 289,980 281,204 CLc2 87.41 -1.76 -2.0% 87.20 89.90 68,030 77,058 LCOc1 105.90 -0.06 -0.1% 104.97 107.30 254,791 206,851 RBc1 2.8696 0.0354 1.3% 2.8300 2.8934 60,518 56,295 RBc2 2.6417 0.0136 0.5% 2.6115 2.6645 37,237 28,773 HOc1 2.8423 -0.0165 -0.6% 2.8282 2.8836 60,686 58,775 HOc2 2.8499 -0.0164 -0.6% 2.8358 2.8901 30,931 24,207

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 01 30D AVG Aug 01 NET CHNG CRUDE 563,910 540,299 532,803 1,402,086 -6,328 RBOB 146,847 115,875 143,119 245,820 -2,846 HO 165,306 148,478 140,803 296,175 -984

