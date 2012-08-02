NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. crude futures fell 2
percent on Thursday, pressured by reports showing a rise in
jobless claims and a drop in factory activity in the United
States, along with disappointment that the European Central Bank
did not offer more concrete steps to boost economic growth.
For a complete report on oil markets, double click on
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 87.13 -1.78 -2.0% 86.92 89.63 289,980 281,204
CLc2 87.41 -1.76 -2.0% 87.20 89.90 68,030 77,058
LCOc1 105.90 -0.06 -0.1% 104.97 107.30 254,791 206,851
RBc1 2.8696 0.0354 1.3% 2.8300 2.8934 60,518 56,295
RBc2 2.6417 0.0136 0.5% 2.6115 2.6645 37,237 28,773
HOc1 2.8423 -0.0165 -0.6% 2.8282 2.8836 60,686 58,775
HOc2 2.8499 -0.0164 -0.6% 2.8358 2.8901 30,931 24,207
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Aug 01 30D AVG Aug 01 NET CHNG
CRUDE 563,910 540,299 532,803 1,402,086 -6,328
RBOB 146,847 115,875 143,119 245,820 -2,846
HO 165,306 148,478 140,803 296,175 -984
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)