* Hopes for ECB aid to zone members lift euro vs dollar

* Middle East turmoil adds to political-risk premium

* Coming up: API wkly petroleum stocks, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tues

NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Monday for a second straight session, lifted by stronger equities and turmoil in the Middle East which raised the geopolitical risk premium.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 92.20 0.80 0.9% 90.63 92.33 183,652 301,783 CLc2 92.46 0.82 0.9% 90.89 92.59 64,100 84,290 LCOc1 109.55 0.61 0.6% 107.90 109.77 143,999 215,453 RBc1 2.9222 -0.0088 -0.3% 2.8788 2.9345 28,861 52,746 RBc2 2.7173 0.0046 0.2% 2.6778 2.7260 19,002 27,826 HOc1 2.9409 0.0148 0.5% 2.9078 2.9474 37,062 60,250 HOc2 2.9493 0.0170 0.6% 2.9160 2.9558 16,484 20,389

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 03 30D AVG Aug 03 NET CHNG CRUDE 392,393 628,555 532,222 1,430,206 -12,779 RBOB 78,379 115,215 138,107 254,559 5,214 HO 86,713 117,229 139,756 308,527 -667 (Reporting By Gene Ramos; editing by Jim Marshall)