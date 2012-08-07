* U.S. crude breaks above 100-day average

* POLL-U.S. crude stocks seen down on lower imports

* Coming up: API wkly petroleum stocks, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tues

NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. crude oil futures rose for a third day in a row on Tuesday, posting the highest settlement in 12 weeks, on hopes for more U.S. Federal Reserve economic stimulus, record low North Sea output seen likely in September and Middle East tensions.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.67 1.47 1.6% 91.78 94.42 231,983 194,374 CLc2 93.94 1.48 1.6% 92.06 94.68 92,340 70,664 LCOc1 112.00 2.45 2.2% 109.13 112.56 169,702 149,982 RBc1 2.9913 0.0691 2.4% 2.9127 3.0088 41,161 41,513 RBc2 2.7819 0.0646 2.4% 2.7136 2.7927 31,064 20,610 HOc1 2.9980 0.0571 1.9% 2.9324 3.0085 42,181 45,559 HOc2 3.0057 0.0564 1.9% 2.9416 3.0168 21,811 17,195

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 06 30D AVG Aug 06 NET CHNG CRUDE 581,322 419,723 532,039 1,432,480 -2,274 RBOB 111,280 93,734 138,107 254,606 47 HO 109,944 96,156 139,756 307,800 -727

(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)