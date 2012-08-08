* U.S. crude stocks fell last week-EIA

* U.S. crude drop snaps string of 3 higher settlements

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday in choppy trading, snapping a string of three straight higher settlements, after hitting a three-month peak reacting to data showing falling U.S. crude stocks.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell 3.7 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report, a much larger drop than expected.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.35 -0.32 -0.3% 92.82 94.72 250,741 260,012 CLc2 93.63 -0.31 -0.3% 93.10 94.97 78,426 113,870 LCOc1 112.14 0.14 0.1% 110.85 113.27 184,092 177,352 RBc1 2.9804 -0.0109 -0.4% 2.9685 3.0225 53,867 59,436 RBc2 2.7829 0.0010 0.0% 2.7570 2.8085 36,855 34,169 HOc1 3.0159 0.0179 0.6% 2.9728 3.0297 47,766 52,218 HOc2 3.0243 0.0186 0.6% 2.9807 3.0372 24,745 23,521

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 07 30D AVG Aug 07 NET CHNG CRUDE 592,644 651,093 538,606 1,449,617 -17,137 RBOB 136,285 135,430 134,753 259,957 5,351 HO 140,406 123,807 137,747 312,736 4,936 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jim Marshall)