* Ernesto downgraded to Tropical Storm
* U.S. gasoline, heating oil futures up 2c
* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. crude futures edged up a
penny on Thursday, paring gains as the potential threat to U.S.
Gulf Coast energy infrastructure from Tropical Storm Ernesto
faded, while the stronger dollar helped limit gains from
supportive economic data.
U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures rose
more than 2 cents, tracking higher with stronger Brent crude
futures.
For a complete report on oil markets, double click on
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 93.36 0.01 0.0% 93.07 94.21 228,007 269,931
CLc2 93.63 0.00 0.0% 93.36 94.47 84,439 88,708
LCOc1 113.22 1.08 1.0% 111.60 113.53 136,655 188,637
RBc1 3.0008 0.0204 0.7% 2.9634 3.0130 52,212 58,190
RBc2 2.8083 0.0254 0.9% 2.7674 2.8169 41,932 37,772
HOc1 3.0450 0.0291 1.0% 3.0041 3.0554 48,140 53,014
HOc2 3.0529 0.0286 1.0% 3.0130 3.0630 30,952 25,409
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Aug 08 30D AVG Aug 08 NET CHNG
CRUDE 499,464 615,755 543,505 1,450,097 -480
RBOB 147,352 140,521 134,363 261,051 1,094
HO 148,194 145,093 137,275 314,338 1,602
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)