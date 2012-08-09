* Ernesto downgraded to Tropical Storm

* U.S. gasoline, heating oil futures up 2c

* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. crude futures edged up a penny on Thursday, paring gains as the potential threat to U.S. Gulf Coast energy infrastructure from Tropical Storm Ernesto faded, while the stronger dollar helped limit gains from supportive economic data.

U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures rose more than 2 cents, tracking higher with stronger Brent crude futures.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.36 0.01 0.0% 93.07 94.21 228,007 269,931 CLc2 93.63 0.00 0.0% 93.36 94.47 84,439 88,708 LCOc1 113.22 1.08 1.0% 111.60 113.53 136,655 188,637 RBc1 3.0008 0.0204 0.7% 2.9634 3.0130 52,212 58,190 RBc2 2.8083 0.0254 0.9% 2.7674 2.8169 41,932 37,772 HOc1 3.0450 0.0291 1.0% 3.0041 3.0554 48,140 53,014 HOc2 3.0529 0.0286 1.0% 3.0130 3.0630 30,952 25,409

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 08 30D AVG Aug 08 NET CHNG CRUDE 499,464 615,755 543,505 1,450,097 -480 RBOB 147,352 140,521 134,363 261,051 1,094 HO 148,194 145,093 137,275 314,338 1,602 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)