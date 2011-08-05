* Positive jobs data, Iran pipeline blast supportive

* OPEC to meet if prices keep falling - Iran

* Money managers cut bullish bets on U.S. crude-CFTC

* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. Friday

NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. crude oil futures rose slightly in volatile trading on Friday to end a five-day losing streak on a positive jobs report and a pipeline fire in Iran.

But for the week, crude futures suffered a loss of more than 9 percent as deeper anxieties over the long-term course of economy sparked risk aversion for most of the recent sessions.

In Asian trading, U.S. crude futures fell to the day's low of $82,87, lowest since Nov. 26 on worries of a global economic slowdown.

Losses were pared sharply after news of a pipeline explosion in southwest Iran. An official of the National Iranian South Oil Company later played down the news, saying production had not been affected. [ID:nL6E7J50F1]

In U.S. day trading, data showing that U.S. July nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in July helped lift prices.

For the rest of the day, oil futures traded within the early range, but in see-saw fashion, with the dollar's weakness proving supportive and tumbling equities on Wall Street stoking bearish sentiment.

The day's erratic price movement caused the implied volatility in U.S. crude oil options .OVX to hit the highest level since Libya descended into civil war in March, but ended the day lower as some degree of calm returned to financial markets. [ID:nN1E7741J]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $86.88 a barrel, edging up 25 cents, or 0.29 percent, after trading from $82.87 to $88.32.

* For the week, the contract fell $8.82, or 9.22 percent, from the $95.70 close on July 29. It was the biggest weekly drop since the record loss of $16.75, or 14.7 percent, in the week to May 6.

* ICE Brent for September delivery CLOU1 settled at $109.37 a barrel, jumping $2.12, or 1.98 percent, after trading from $104.30 to $110.26.

* For the week, the Brent contract fell $7.37, or 6.31 percent, the biggest weekly loss since the week to June 24, when prices ended down $8.09, or 7.15 percent.

* Crude trading volumes were heavy. U.S. crude tallied 853,595 contracts traded, 42.1 percent above the 30-day average while Brent crude dealings hit 605,614 contracts, 31.5 percent above the 30-day average, according to Reuters data.

* NYMEX September RBOB RBU1 settled up 6.80 cents, or 2.48 percent, at $2.8052 a gallon. For the week, it fell 30.77 cents or 9.9 percent, the biggest weekly loss since the week to May 6, when prices ended down 37.47 cents, or 10.81 percent.

* NYMEX September heating oil 2HOU1, up 4.78 cents, or 1.65 percent, at $2.9417 a gallon. For the week, the contract fell 16.35 cents, or 5.27 percent, its biggest weekly loss since the week to June 24, when prices ended down 23.30 cents, or 7.81 percent.

* Money managers cut their net-long U.S. crude futures and options positions by 33,476 to 177,689 contracts in the week to Aug. 2, weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. [ID:nN1E7741RM]

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 117,000 in July, beating economists' expectations for a smaller 85,000 rise. The unemployment rate dipped to 9.1 percent from June's 9.2 percent, as discouraged job-seekers gave up the search for work. [ID:nOAT004847]

* OPEC oil ministers will meet if prices continue to fall, Iran's OPEC governor, Mohammad Ali Khatibi, said on the Oil Ministry news website SHANA. [ID:nL6E7J50SQ]

MARKETS

* The dollar fell broadly, reversing some of the prior day's sharp gains, as Wall Street rebounded and traders feared a downgrade to the U.S. credit rating was imminent. In late trading, the greenback was down 0.79 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY.

* The euro got an added boost after Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, pledged to speed up austerity measures and balance the country's budged by 2013. [ID: nR1E7IFO2F]

* U.S. equities closed out their worst week in more than two years, reflecting frustration with sluggish economic growth and politicians' inability to address pressing concerns about public debt in Europe and the United States. [.N]

* Volume of Wall Street hit more than 15.9 billion shares, more than twice the daily average volume, the busiest day in more than a year. [.N]

* Gold resumed its rally as an unexpectedly upbeat U.S. payrolls report and glimmers of hope for an end to the euro zone debt crisis failed to entice investors back toward riskier assets. [GOL/]

* Copper CMCU3 closed down 3.4 percent in London, having touched its lowest since June 28 where it was off 9 percent for the week--the red metal's biggest weekly decline since June 2010. Copper later pared losses in after-hours trade as equities rose. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.88 0.25 0.3% 82.87 88.32 465,265 535,941 CLc2 87.30 0.26 0.3% 83.35 88.71 121,642 132,502 LCOc1 109.37 2.12 2.0% 104.30 110.26 284,832 322,548 RBc1 2.8052 0.0680 2.5% 2.6760 2.8212 49,098 74,445 RBc2 2.6868 0.0580 2.2% 2.5657 2.7042 33,808 44,940 HOc1 2.9417 0.0478 1.7% 2.8272 2.9654 53,260 74,730 HOc2 2.9513 0.0465 1.6% 2.8376 2.9750 20,464 28,699 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 04 30D AVG Aug 04 NET CHNG CRUDE 853,595 1,006,201 600,836 1,546,127 -9,952 RBOB 116,940 178,064 108,874 251,600 5,635 HO 109,950 147,558 108,664 299,188 -3,116 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)