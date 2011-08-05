* Positive jobs data, Iran pipeline blast supportive
* OPEC to meet if prices keep falling - Iran
* Money managers cut bullish bets on U.S. crude-CFTC
* Coming up: CFTC positions data, 3:30 p.m. Friday
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. crude oil futures rose
slightly in volatile trading on Friday to end a five-day losing
streak on a positive jobs report and a pipeline fire in Iran.
But for the week, crude futures suffered a loss of more
than 9 percent as deeper anxieties over the long-term course of
economy sparked risk aversion for most of the recent sessions.
In Asian trading, U.S. crude futures fell to the day's low
of $82,87, lowest since Nov. 26 on worries of a global economic
slowdown.
Losses were pared sharply after news of a pipeline
explosion in southwest Iran. An official of the National
Iranian South Oil Company later played down the news, saying
production had not been affected. [ID:nL6E7J50F1]
In U.S. day trading, data showing that U.S. July nonfarm
payrolls rose more than expected in July helped lift prices.
For the rest of the day, oil futures traded within the
early range, but in see-saw fashion, with the dollar's weakness
proving supportive and tumbling equities on Wall Street stoking
bearish sentiment.
The day's erratic price movement caused the implied
volatility in U.S. crude oil options .OVX to hit the highest
level since Libya descended into civil war in March, but ended
the day lower as some degree of calm returned to financial
markets. [ID:nN1E7741J]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September
delivery CLU1 settled at $86.88 a barrel, edging up 25 cents,
or 0.29 percent, after trading from $82.87 to $88.32.
* For the week, the contract fell $8.82, or 9.22 percent,
from the $95.70 close on July 29. It was the biggest weekly
drop since the record loss of $16.75, or 14.7 percent, in the
week to May 6.
* ICE Brent for September delivery CLOU1 settled at
$109.37 a barrel, jumping $2.12, or 1.98 percent, after trading
from $104.30 to $110.26.
* For the week, the Brent contract fell $7.37, or 6.31
percent, the biggest weekly loss since the week to June 24,
when prices ended down $8.09, or 7.15 percent.
* Crude trading volumes were heavy. U.S. crude tallied
853,595 contracts traded, 42.1 percent above the 30-day average
while Brent crude dealings hit 605,614 contracts, 31.5 percent
above the 30-day average, according to Reuters data.
* NYMEX September RBOB RBU1 settled up 6.80 cents, or
2.48 percent, at $2.8052 a gallon. For the week, it fell 30.77
cents or 9.9 percent, the biggest weekly loss since the week to
May 6, when prices ended down 37.47 cents, or 10.81 percent.
* NYMEX September heating oil 2HOU1, up 4.78 cents, or
1.65 percent, at $2.9417 a gallon. For the week, the contract
fell 16.35 cents, or 5.27 percent, its biggest weekly loss
since the week to June 24, when prices ended down 23.30 cents,
or 7.81 percent.
* Money managers cut their net-long U.S. crude futures and
options positions by 33,476 to 177,689 contracts in the week to
Aug. 2, weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed. [ID:nN1E7741RM]
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 117,000 in July, beating
economists' expectations for a smaller 85,000 rise. The
unemployment rate dipped to 9.1 percent from June's 9.2
percent, as discouraged job-seekers gave up the search for
work. [ID:nOAT004847]
* OPEC oil ministers will meet if prices continue to fall,
Iran's OPEC governor, Mohammad Ali Khatibi, said on the Oil
Ministry news website SHANA. [ID:nL6E7J50SQ]
MARKETS
* The dollar fell broadly, reversing some of the prior
day's sharp gains, as Wall Street rebounded and traders feared
a downgrade to the U.S. credit rating was imminent. In late
trading, the greenback was down 0.79 percent against a basket
of currencies. [USD/] .DXY.
* The euro got an added boost after Italy's Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi, pledged to speed up austerity measures and
balance the country's budged by 2013. [ID: nR1E7IFO2F]
* U.S. equities closed out their worst week in more than
two years, reflecting frustration with sluggish economic growth
and politicians' inability to address pressing concerns about
public debt in Europe and the United States. [.N]
* Volume of Wall Street hit more than 15.9 billion shares,
more than twice the daily average volume, the busiest day in
more than a year. [.N]
* Gold resumed its rally as an unexpectedly upbeat U.S.
payrolls report and glimmers of hope for an end to the euro
zone debt crisis failed to entice investors back toward riskier
assets. [GOL/]
* Copper CMCU3 closed down 3.4 percent in London, having
touched its lowest since June 28 where it was off 9 percent for
the week--the red metal's biggest weekly decline since June
2010. Copper later pared losses in after-hours trade as
equities rose. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 86.88 0.25 0.3% 82.87 88.32 465,265 535,941
CLc2 87.30 0.26 0.3% 83.35 88.71 121,642 132,502
LCOc1 109.37 2.12 2.0% 104.30 110.26 284,832 322,548
RBc1 2.8052 0.0680 2.5% 2.6760 2.8212 49,098 74,445
RBc2 2.6868 0.0580 2.2% 2.5657 2.7042 33,808 44,940
HOc1 2.9417 0.0478 1.7% 2.8272 2.9654 53,260 74,730
HOc2 2.9513 0.0465 1.6% 2.8376 2.9750 20,464 28,699
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Aug 04 30D AVG Aug 04 NET CHNG
CRUDE 853,595 1,006,201 600,836 1,546,127 -9,952
RBOB 116,940 178,064 108,874 251,600 5,635
HO 109,950 147,558 108,664 299,188 -3,116
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)