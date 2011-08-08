* S&P credit downgrade of U.S. fuels economic growth fears

* Europe's debt problems continue to weigh on oil prices

* Coming up: API oil inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. crude futures fell more than 4 percent on Monday on heightened concerns about economic growth after Standard & Poor's cut the top-tier credit rating of the United States and as Europe continued to struggle with debt problems.

The tumble added on to losses of more than 9 percent posted by U.S. crude last week on worries that slowing economies will curb oil demand.

The European Central Bank intervened in bond markets on Monday, backing up a verbal pledge to support Spain and Italy with action in an attempt to avert a financial meltdown in the euro zone. [ID:nL3E7J80LZ]

Significant ECB bond-buying -- the only practical result of a weekend of frantic G7 and G20 crisis diplomacy -- forced down Italian and Spanish borrowing costs in an initial reaction.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell $3.73, or 4.3 percent, to $83.15 a barrel by 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT), trading from $82.65 to $85.73.

* Goldman Sachs said that although risk to its constructive commodity views has risen, it still maintains its long trade recommendations and overweight recommendation on commodities relative to other assets. Goldman said it continued to maintain its recommended long positions in Brent crude oil [ID:nL3E7J80WI] [ID:nL3E7J8125]

* Norway's Statoil ( STL.OL ) announced a "high-impact oil discovery" in the North Sea. [ID:nLDE77705V]

* Colonial Pipeline said it would allocate Linden Delivery Line segment L2-IMTT, servicing deliveries to IMTT Bayonne, for Cycle 43. Line L2 is a stub line carrying both distillates and gasoline from Linden's main terminal into IMTT terminal in Bayonne, New Jersey. [ID:nEMS1CEVCB]

* Indian refiners expect Iran to resume 400,000 barrels per day of oil exports in September as they have started to clear an immediate overhang of debts. [ID:nL3E7J818T]

* Iran will need some $40 billion this year to spur the development of oil and gas fields it shares with neighboring countries, Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said. [ID:nL6E7J6028]

* Asian fuel oil held firm as crude benchmarks mired at month-low levels for a second straight session, with both its prompt timespreads and front-month cracks holding firm at stronger levels, amid thin trading activity in the swaps market. [ID:nL3E7J81HG]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures tracked a sharp drop in global equity markets after rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the top-tier AAA credit rating of the United States, rattling already-jittery investors.

* Gold vaulted to a record above $1,700 an ounce after the respective pledges by the G7 and the European Central Bank to quell the turbulence in the financial markets did nothing to put investors at ease. [GOL/]

* Copper fell to a five-week after the downgrade to the United States' credit rating intensified fears of a global slowdown which could cut into copper demand. [MET/L]

* World stocks fell sharply on the S&P downgrade and the euro debt zone crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The euro shed early gains against the dollar and fell versus other currencies as initial relief over ECB purchases of Spanish and Italian government bonds fizzled out in the face of a further selloff of risky assets. The dollar index .DXY was slightly stronger but the greenback hovered near record lows against the safe-haven Swiss franc and yen. [USD/] 8:41 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 83.15 -3.73 -4.3% 82.65 85.73 89,239 535,941 CLc2 83.58 -3.72 -4.3% 83.08 86.00 17,728 132,502 LCOc1 106.09 -3.28 -3.0% 105.43 108.50 102,101 290,606 RBc1 2.7452 -0.0600 -2.1% 2.7223 2.8030 4,429 74,445 RBc2 2.6227 -0.0641 -2.4% 2.6003 2.6895 2,632 44,940 HOc1 2.8703 -0.0713 -2.4% 2.8521 2.935 7,116 74,730 HOc2 2.8807 -0.0706 -2.4% 2.8624 2.9380 2,607 28,699 * NYMEX crude oil for September CLc1 fell $3.73 to $83.15 a barrel by 8:41 a.m. in volume of 89,239 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)