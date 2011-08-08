* S&P credit downgrade of U.S. fuels recession fears

* Europe's debt crisis continues to weigh on oil prices

* Coming up: API oil inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. crude oil futures slumped more than 6 percent to an eight-month low at the close on Monday, battered by a sell-off spurred by the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.

U.S. crude closely followed Wall Street, where the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the stock market's broadest barometer, plunged more than 6 percent on growing fears of another recession.

S&P cut the United States' pristine long-term credit rating of AAA by a notch to AA-plus after the markets closed Friday.

Fears that the euro zone's debt troubles will escalate into a global crisis despite efforts to stem current problems added gloom to the oil markets.

Weekly inventory data begins to roll in late Tuesday, with the American Petroleum Institute releasing its weekly report, followed by the U.S. Energy Information Administration's data on Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the reports, analysts polled by Reuters forecast that U.S. crude inventories rose 1.5 million barrels last week. The poll also showed forecasts for a 1.1 million build in distillate stocks and a 200,000 barrel increase in gasoline supplies. [EIA/S)

Oil traders awaited results of Fed policymakers' meeting Tuesday. A Reuters poll showed primary dealers expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery settled at $81.31 a barrel, down $5.57, or 6.41 percent, the lowest since Nov. 23, 2010, when prices closed at $81.25. It was the biggest one-day percentage loss since May 5 when prices fell 8.6 percent.

* In London, September Brent crude LCU1 settled at $103.74 a barrel, sliding $5.63, or 5.15 percent, the lowest since Feb. 18, when front-month Brent closed at $102.52.

* The Brent contract plunged below the 200-day moving average, closing under the key technical threshold for the first time since Sept. 9, 2010 on its second challenge to the level in two sessions. Taking out this long-term trend indicator, which was at $106.88 on Monday, helped accelerate Brent's tumble. [ID:nN1E77710N]

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude was $22.43 at the close. The discount hit $23.56, its widest point for the day, and just a cent shy of the intraday record of $23.57 posted on July 14, according to Reuters data. CL-LCO1=R

* U.S. retail gasoline prices dropped 3.7 cents to $3.67 a gallon from a week ago, the first decline in six weeks, the U.S. Energy Department said on Monday. The fall coincided with a steep drop in crude oil prices. Gasoline remained 89.1 cents higher than it was a year ago.[ID:nN1E7771SW]

* Goldman Sachs said that, although risk to its constructive commodity views has risen, it still maintains its long trade recommendations and overweight recommendation on commodities relative to other assets. Goldman said it continued to maintain its recommended long positions in Brent crude oil [ID:nL3E7J80WI] [ID:nL3E7J8125]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities plunged in panic selling on heavy volume resulting in the S&P's worse day since December 2008, with every stock in the benchmark index ending in negative territory. [.N]

* Worries continued to rise on Europe's debt problems, as the latest initiative to buy Italian and Spanish bonds appeared far from enough to solve the region's debt crisis.

* In late trading, the dollar was up 0.40 percent against a basket of currencies. Flight-to-safety buying fueled a rally on the Swiss franc and the yen. The euro fell against the dollar. [USD/] .DXY

* Gold soared more than 3 percent, surpassing $1,700 an ounce after S&P cut the topnotch U.S. credit rating. [GOL/]

* Copper and other industrial metals fell more than 3 percent as investors shed riskier assets after the U.S. credit downgrade. [MET/L]

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 81.31 -5.57 -6.4 80.17 85.73 478,606 512,488 CLc2 81.70 -5.60 -6.4 80.59 86.00 115,240 145,314 LCOc1 103.74 -5.63 -5.1 102.70 108.50 239,425 290,606 RBc1 2.6916 -0.1136 -4.1 2.6681 2.8030 44,085 60,579 RBc2 2.5515 -0.1353 -5.0 2.5303 2.6895 31,839 38,535 HOc1 2.8017 -0.1400 -4.8 2.7830 2.935 55,871 66,811 HOc2 2.8114 -0.1399 -4.7 2.7935 2.9380 21,560 23,292 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 02 30D AVG Aug 05 NET CHNG CRUDE 848,737 964,423 609,405 1,546,068 59 RBOB 105,613 137,559 108,874 251,600 5,635 HO 125,138 135,751 108,664 303,631 -3,958 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons)