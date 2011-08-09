* Crude futures rally back after plunging earlier Tuesday

* Dollar index weaker helps support oil prices

* Coming up: API oil inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. crude futures seesawed near flat on Tuesday, in volatile trading having bounced after tumbling below $76 in early trading as equities also rebounded after big sell offs the previous session on concerns that oil demand will take a hit if the global economy goes into recession.

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, indicating a rebound from the previous session's drop as investors looked to a Federal Reserve statement for clues on how it may combat a market meltdown linked to fears of a new recession.

Federal Reserve policymakers meet on Tuesday, and a Fed statement, due at 2:15 p.m EDT (1915 GMT), will be closely scrutinized.

Trading volume was high and crude prices fell early as stocks in Asia and Europe plunged as traders there reacted to the plunge in U.S. equities on Monday, the first session after a downgrade of the United States credit rating by ratings agency Standard & Poor's.

In a preliminary estimate on Monday, a Reuters survey of analysts yielded a forecast for U.S. crude oil stockpiles to have risen last week as releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve continue to move into commercial inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute will release its inventory data later on Tuesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 edged up 4 cents to $81.35 a barrel by 9:03 a.m. EDT (1203 GMT), trading from $75.71 to $83.05.

* OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand growth this year as a worsening economic outlook curbs consumption in developed economies. Demand growth expectations for 2010 were lowered only marginally, by 20,000 bpd to 1.30 million bpd.

* OPEC in a monthly report, also said the group's own production has surged to more than 30 million barrels per day. [ID:nL3E7J92RO]

* Saudi Arabia has left supply to Asian and European customers unchanged in September despite a heavy fall in oil prices in the past week. [ID:nL6E7J90PS]

* China's refinery throughput recovered to a 5.9-percent year-on-year growth in July, official data showed, after posting its first dip in over two years in June, but the growth rate was among the lowest this year. [ID:nL3E7J927L]

* Colonial Pipeline allocated Cycle 46 shipments on its Line 01, main gasoline line north of Collins, Mississippi, the company said in a notice to customers. [ID:nEMS1ID9VD]

* ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said all units were shut at its 198,400-barrel-per-day Ponca City, Oklahoma, refinery that suffered a power loss due to thunderstorms. [ID:nWNAB7323]

MARKETS NEWS

* Gold rose to a record as equities succumbed to investor fears over the threat to the global economy from U.S. and Euro debt crises. [GOL/]

* World stocks sank for the 10th straight session. [MKTS/GLOB]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT) on Tuesday. 9:03 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 81.35 0.04 0.0% 75.71 83.05 168,362 512,488 CLc2 81.74 0.04 0.0% 76.15 83.41 32,294 145,314 LCOc1 104.34 0.60 0.6% 98.74 105.95 158,635 243,243 RBc1 2.7212 0.0296 1.1% 2.5854 2.7606 11,730 60,579 RBc2 2.5729 0.0214 0.8% 2.4477 2.6149 7,831 38,535 HOc1 2.8179 0.0160 0.6% 2.7020 2.8574 13,830 66,811 HOc2 2.8277 0.0162 0.6% 2.7154 2.8667 4,331 23,292 * NYMEX crude oil for September CLc1 rose 5 cents to $81.36 a barrel by 9:03 a.m. in volume of 168,362 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)