* API: U.S. crude, gasoline, heating oil stocks down

* POLL: U.S. crude up 1.5 mln bbls; products rise

* Wall Street ends up after Fed meeting, helps lift oil

* Coming up: EIA inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. crude futures turned positive after the American Petroleum Institute data showed an unexpected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories last week, against forecasts that stocks rose.

Traders said a late rally on Wall Streeet also boosted crude futures after they ended lower for a second day, hitting a 10-month low as the U.S. Federal Reserve released a statement that failed to inspire optimism about energy demand.

Fed policymakers said they would keep interest rates near zero for another two years, but some investors were disappointed that the central bank did not pledge a third round of government bond purchases, or quantitative easing.

The American Petroleum Institute said that for the week to Aug. 5, domestic crude stocks fell 5.2 million barrels, against the forecast in a Reuters poll for 1.5 million barrel increase. [API/S] [EIA/S]

The API said distillate stocks fell 558,000 barrels, contrary to the forecast for a 1.1 million barrel increase while gasoline stocks dropped 1.0 million barrels versus the forecast for a 500,000 barrel build.

Refinery utilization rose 0.5 percentage point, the API said, against the forecast for an 0.4 percentage point drop.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue its own weekly inventory on Wednesdeay at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $79.30 a barrel, the lowest since Sept. 29, when front-month crude prices closed at $77.86. It traded from $75.71, also the lowest since Sept. 29, to $83.05.

* In two days, front-month crude has fallen $7.58, or 8.72 percent, and its discount against Brent crude has ballooned to $23.27 at the close, with the WTI/Brent spread widening to a record $26.08. CL-LCO1=R

* The Energy Information Administration cut its 2011 world oil demand growth by 60,000 barrels per day to 1.37 million bpd. But it raised its world petroleum demand forecast for 2012 by 60,000 bpd, with consumption now expected to climb 1.64 million bpd next year. [ID:nN1E7780ZF]

* OPEC said world oil demand will increase by 1.21 million barrels per day in 2011, 150,000 bpd less than it expected last month. It projected that growth next year would rise marginally, by 20,000 bpd to 1.30 million bpd. [ID:nL3E7J92RO]

* Refinery runs in 16 European countries inched up in July to above 82 percent, industry data monitor Euroilstock said, but remained well below the 86 percent seen during last year's driving season, when refiners typically ramp up output to meet heightened demand. [ID:nL6E7J91AU]

* Saudi Arabia has left supply to Asian and European customers unchanged in September despite a heavy fall in oil prices in the past week. [ID:nL6E7J90PS]

* China's refinery throughput recovered to a 5.9-percent year-on-year growth in July, official data showed, after posting its first dip in over two years in June, but the growth rate was among the lowest this year. [ID:nL3E7J927L]

* The dollar fell broadly, plunging more than 5 percent against the Swiss franc, as the Fed's pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years further diminished its allure to global investors. In late trading the dollar was down 1.24 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Wall Street rallied in a volatile session as investors struggled to decipher the Fed;s signals on the economy, with buying intensifing into the close and the S&P 500 posted its best day in more than two years, after dropping nearly 17 percnet over the past two weeks. [.M]

* Copper prices soared more than 2 percent in after hours trading, as short-cover buyers jumped in to follow surging U.S. equity markets after the Fed signaled that it would employ policy measures to help the flagging U.S. economy. [MET/L]

* Gold rallied for a second day, hitting a record high early, then churning until it finally settled more than 1 percent higher after the Fed lifted Wall Street with a plan to keep U.S. rates low for another two years. [GOL/]

* U.S. Energy Information Administration releases weekly inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT)

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 79.30 -2.01 -2.5% 75.71 83.05 561,597 521,066 CLc2 79.67 -2.03 -2.5% 76.15 83.41 143,565 140,933 LCOc1 102.57 -1.17 -1.1% 98.74 105.95 300,347 243,243 RBc1 2.6676 -0.0240 -0.9% 2.5854 2.7606 46,723 56,549 RBc2 2.5208 -0.0307 -1.2% 2.4477 2.6149 33,486 36,408 HOc1 2.7648 -0.0369 -1.3% 2.7020 2.8574 66,209 68,697 HOc2 2.7763 -0.0351 -1.3% 2.7154 2.8667 28,181 23,320 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 08 30D AVG Aug 08 NET CHNG CRUDE 972,503 947,090 623,758 1,553,276 -7,208 RBOB 114,043 126,324 109,779 238,854 -4,963 HO 139,816 147,189 107,777 303,631 -3,958 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons)