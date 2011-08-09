* API: U.S. crude, gasoline, heating oil stocks down
* POLL: U.S. crude up 1.5 mln bbls; products rise
* Wall Street ends up after Fed meeting, helps lift oil
* Coming up: EIA inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. crude futures turned
positive after the American Petroleum Institute data showed an
unexpected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories last week,
against forecasts that stocks rose.
Traders said a late rally on Wall Streeet also boosted
crude futures after they ended lower for a second day, hitting
a 10-month low as the U.S. Federal Reserve released a statement
that failed to inspire optimism about energy demand.
Fed policymakers said they would keep interest rates near
zero for another two years, but some investors were
disappointed that the central bank did not pledge a third round
of government bond purchases, or quantitative easing.
The American Petroleum Institute said that for the week to
Aug. 5, domestic crude stocks fell 5.2 million barrels, against
the forecast in a Reuters poll for 1.5 million barrel increase.
[API/S] [EIA/S]
The API said distillate stocks fell 558,000 barrels,
contrary to the forecast for a 1.1 million barrel increase
while gasoline stocks dropped 1.0 million barrels versus the
forecast for a 500,000 barrel build.
Refinery utilization rose 0.5 percentage point, the API
said, against the forecast for an 0.4 percentage point drop.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue its
own weekly inventory on Wednesdeay at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430
GMT).
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September
delivery CLU1 settled at $79.30 a barrel, the lowest since
Sept. 29, when front-month crude prices closed at $77.86. It
traded from $75.71, also the lowest since Sept. 29, to $83.05.
* In two days, front-month crude has fallen $7.58, or 8.72
percent, and its discount against Brent crude has ballooned to
$23.27 at the close, with the WTI/Brent spread widening to a
record $26.08. CL-LCO1=R
* The Energy Information Administration cut its 2011 world
oil demand growth by 60,000 barrels per day to 1.37 million
bpd. But it raised its world petroleum demand forecast for 2012
by 60,000 bpd, with consumption now expected to climb 1.64
million bpd next year. [ID:nN1E7780ZF]
* OPEC said world oil demand will increase by 1.21 million
barrels per day in 2011, 150,000 bpd less than it expected last
month. It projected that growth next year would rise
marginally, by 20,000 bpd to 1.30 million bpd. [ID:nL3E7J92RO]
* Refinery runs in 16 European countries inched up in July
to above 82 percent, industry data monitor Euroilstock said,
but remained well below the 86 percent seen during last year's
driving season, when refiners typically ramp up output to meet
heightened demand. [ID:nL6E7J91AU]
* Saudi Arabia has left supply to Asian and European
customers unchanged in September despite a heavy fall in oil
prices in the past week. [ID:nL6E7J90PS]
* China's refinery throughput recovered to a 5.9-percent
year-on-year growth in July, official data showed, after
posting its first dip in over two years in June, but the growth
rate was among the lowest this year. [ID:nL3E7J927L]
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar fell broadly, plunging more than 5 percent
against the Swiss franc, as the Fed's pledge to keep rates near
zero for another two years further diminished its allure to
global investors. In late trading the dollar was down 1.24
percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY
* Wall Street rallied in a volatile session as investors
struggled to decipher the Fed;s signals on the economy, with
buying intensifing into the close and the S&P 500 posted its
best day in more than two years, after dropping nearly 17
percnet over the past two weeks. [.M]
* Copper prices soared more than 2 percent in after hours
trading, as short-cover buyers jumped in to follow surging U.S.
equity markets after the Fed signaled that it would employ
policy measures to help the flagging U.S. economy. [MET/L]
* Gold rallied for a second day, hitting a record high
early, then churning until it finally settled more than 1
percent higher after the Fed lifted Wall Street with a plan to
keep U.S. rates low for another two years. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration releases weekly
inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT)
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 79.30 -2.01 -2.5% 75.71 83.05 561,597 521,066
CLc2 79.67 -2.03 -2.5% 76.15 83.41 143,565 140,933
LCOc1 102.57 -1.17 -1.1% 98.74 105.95 300,347 243,243
RBc1 2.6676 -0.0240 -0.9% 2.5854 2.7606 46,723 56,549
RBc2 2.5208 -0.0307 -1.2% 2.4477 2.6149 33,486 36,408
HOc1 2.7648 -0.0369 -1.3% 2.7020 2.8574 66,209 68,697
HOc2 2.7763 -0.0351 -1.3% 2.7154 2.8667 28,181 23,320
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Aug 08 30D AVG Aug 08 NET CHNG
CRUDE 972,503 947,090 623,758 1,553,276 -7,208
RBOB 114,043 126,324 109,779 238,854 -4,963
HO 139,816 147,189 107,777 303,631 -3,958
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons)