* Oil boosted by Fed intention to keep interest rates low

* API says U.S. crude stocks fell sharply last week

* Coming up: U.S. EIA oil data (1430 GMT Wednesday)

NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. crude futures rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday, a day after the Federal Reserve said it will extend near-zero interest rates for two years.

Crude extended the late Tuesday rebound sparked by industry data showing surprise drops in domestic oil and product inventories, with crude falling more than 5 million barrels.

The International Energy Agency warned that global oil demand growth could more than halve if the global economy grew slower than expected in 2012 and trimmed its demand growth forecast for 2011. [IEA/M]

The IEA's forecast followed OPEC's and the U.S. Energy Information Administration's reports on Tuesday that also trimmed 2011 demand growth expectations.

The industry group American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell 5.2 million barrels last week, against a forecast for stocks to be down. [API/S]

Gasoline stocks fell 1.0 million barrels and distillate inventories fell 558,000 barrels, the API said.

U.S. crude stocks were estimated to be up 1.5 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of the API report. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were expected to be up 1.1 million barrels and gasoline inventories up 500,000 barrels.

The EIA's oil inventory report is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $2.86, or 3.6 percent, to $82.16 a barrel by 8:26 a.m. EDT (1226 GMT), trading from $80.71 to $82.90.

* The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said a tropical wave located just south of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands has a low, 20 percent, chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours. [ID:nL3E7JA2ZR]

* Based on current global economic forecasts, the IEA trimmed its 2011 global oil demand growth by just 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.2 million bpd. It raised its 2012 demand growth forecast by 70,000 bpd to 1.61 million bpd.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures fell after a sharp snap-back rally in the last session and as investor fears about the economy and high levels of public debt looked set to generate more volatile trading. [.N]

* The dollar .DXY fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for two years, while the Swiss franc staged only a limited fall after more official steps to try to stem its rapid ascent to record highs. [USD/]

* Copper rose on the Federal Reserve statement the previous day, the weaker dollar and news imports of the metal into top consumer China reached a six-month high last month.

* Gold hovered near its record high on worries over the U.S. and Euro zone debt crises. [GOL/]

* World stocks gained ground on the Fed's statement about interest rates. [MKTS/GLOB]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. business inventories and sales released at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. 8:26 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 82.16 2.86 3.6% 80.71 82.90 58,311 521,066 CLc2 82.53 2.86 3.6% 81.06 83.25 13,978 140,933 LCOc1 106.24 3.67 3.6% 103.80 107.11 91,323 307,861 RBc1 2.7501 0.0825 3.1% 2.7065 2.7704 5,309 56,549 RBc2 2.6069 0.0861 3.4% 2.5646 2.6276 4,218 36,408 HOc1 2.8667 0.1019 3.7% 2.7935 2.8838 6,063 68,697 HOc2 2.8750 0.0987 3.6% 2.8088 2.8929 2,071 23,320 * NYMEX crude oil for September CLc1 rose $2.86 to $82.16 a barrel by 8:26 a.m. in volume of 58,311 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)