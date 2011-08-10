* U.S. crude, products inventories drop last week - EIA

* Wall Street weakness limits oil rise

* Coming up: EIA natural gas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. crude futures rose 4.5 percent on Wednesday after a government report showed oil inventories fell last week and receiving a late lift from pared losses on Wall Street.

U.S. crude stocks fell 5.2 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration's said in its weekly inventory report, mirroring the draw down reported late on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute. [EIA/S] [API/S]

Distillate stocks fell 700,000 barrels and gasoline stockpiles fell 1.6 million barrels, the EIA report said.

Ahead of the weekly inventory reports, crude stocks were estimated to be up 1.5 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Distillate stocks were expected to be up 1.1 million barrels and gasoline inventories up 500,000 barrels.

Oil investors shrugged off the International Energy Agency warning in a report that global oil demand growth could more than halve if the global economy grew slower than expected in 2012. The IEA trimmed its 2011 demand growth forecast. [IEA/M]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $3.59, or 4.53 percent, to settle at $82.89 a barrel, trading from $79.53 to $83.14.

* North Sea crude oil output is scheduled to rise by 19 percent in September due to a reduced impact on supplies from maintenance. [ID:nL6E7JA1AO]

* China's implied oil demand in July rose 7.7 percent over a year earlier, picking up from June, which had the slowest growth in over two years, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data. [ID:nL3E7JA0J1]

* Based on current global economic forecasts, the IEA trimmed its 2011 global oil demand growth by just 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.2 million bpd. It raised its 2012 demand growth forecast by 70,000 bpd to 1.61 million bpd.

MARKETS NEWS

* Buyers rushed to Treasuries, helping a 10-year debt auction sell at record low yields as concern over the French banking system intensified and investors sought safety in U.S. debt. [ID:nN1E7791LF]

* Fear returned to Wall Street and pushed the S&P 500 down 4 percent, triggered by worries that Europe's crisis could engulf French banks and eventually spill into the U.S. financial sector. [.N]

* Gold climbed to a record over $1,800 an ounce, extending its biggest rally since 2008 as a dive in French bank stocks sent new shudders through anxious financial markets. [GOL/]

* Copper posted its lowest close in more than 8 months, as investors sold the industrial metal as global equity markets slumped and in response to growing concerns about the demand outlook for metals in a slowing economy. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 82.89 3.59 4.5% 79.53 83.14 476,150 605,796 CLc2 83.25 3.58 4.5% 79.90 83.46 127,074 170,754 LCOc1 106.68 4.11 4.0% 103.41 107.11 255,189 307,861 RBc1 2.7825 0.1149 4.3% 2.6834 2.7884 57,862 58,272 RBc2 2.6312 0.1104 4.4% 2.5409 2.6362 42,557 36,513 HOc1 2.8653 0.1005 3.6% 2.7935 2.8838 65,321 79,052 HOc2 2.8751 0.0988 3.6% 2.8088 2.8929 28,804 29,862 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 09 30D AVG Aug 09 NET CHNG CRUDE 875,101 1,078,576 640,562 1,564,480 -11,204 RBOB 141,588 132,113 109,755 260,516 767 HO 142,789 160,058 122,286 307,589 8,401 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)