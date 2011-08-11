* French banks, euro zone worries pressure oil, equities

* NHC tracking three low pressure systems in Atlantic

* Coming up: EIA natural gas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. crude futures fell nearly 2 percent on Thursday on fears that Europe's debt problems might spread to France, further slowing the global economy and curbing demand for oil.

Societe Generale's ( SOGN.PA ) battered shares fell again on Thursday, reversing a strong morning rally, as French banks led volatile European stocks lower on continuing concerns about their outlook. [ID:nLDE77A05U]

U.S. stock futures turned negative, erasing early gains on Thursday as European equities fell to a session low. [.N]

The dollar index .DXY strengthened as the euro fell versus the greenback and slumped to a near five-month low against the low-yielding yen. [USD/]

Oil prices should get some support from concerns about low pressure systems in the Atlantic that could develop into storms as they approach North America. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was tracking three low-pressure systems in the Atlantic. [ID:nWNAB8393]

Crude futures were lifted on Wednesday on news that U.S. crude stocks fell more than 5 million barrels last week, according to weekly data from both the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute. [EIA/S] [API/S]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell $1.55, or 1.9 percent, to $81.34 a barrel by 8:19 a.m. EDT (1219 GMT), trading from $81.14 to $84.45.

* Barclays Capital said it expects oil prices to be on a rising trend from $100-130 a barrel over the next 12 months as the current risk-off trade subsides, even with potentially slower economic recovery in OECD countries. [ID:nWNAB8140]

* Fitch on Wednesday raised its 2011 U.S. benchmark crude West Texas Intermediate base case crude oil price estimates and long-term price estimates, saying robust demand from developing economies offset stable to modestly negative demand from most developed countries. [ID:nL3E7JA4W5]

* Private forecaster AccuWeather.com on Wednesday said the tropical Atlantic will "give birth to several systems over the next couple of weeks." [ID:nN1E7790WI]

* Iran has cut its official selling prices for September-loading crude to Asia, as expected, a trader said on Thursday. [ID:nL3E7JB06Q]

MARKETS NEWS

* Jittery investors drove stocks lower after an early bounce and moved back into safe-haven German bonds as concerns about the euro zone banking system and signs of funding stress resurfaced, ending a brief foray into riskier assets. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold prices slipped more than 1 percent from record highs as a move by CME Group ( CME.O ) to hike margins for trading COMEX gold futures prompted some investors to cash in gains after an early rally. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. 8:19 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 81.34 -1.55 -1.9% 81.14 84.45 70,602 605,796 CLc2 81.69 -1.56 -1.9% 81.50 84.79 17,193 170,754 LCOc1 104.95 -1.73 -1.6% 104.65 108.08 87,294 260,958 RBc1 2.7546 -0.0279 -1.0% 2.7450 2.8390 3,591 58,272 RBc2 2.5935 -0.0377 -1.4% 2.5903 2.6773 2,258 36,513 HOc1 2.8348 -0.0305 -1.1% 2.8270 2.9057 4,121 79,052 HOc2 2.8390 -0.0361 -1.3% 2.8358 2.9141 1,283 29,862 * NYMEX crude oil for September CLc1 fell $1.55 to $81.34 a barrel by 8:19 a.m. in volume of 70,602 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)