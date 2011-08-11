* Wall Street gains on U.S. labor data, earnings

* U.S. jobless claims at 4-month low, supportive to oil

* French banking, euro zone worries persist

* Coming up: CFTC traders' data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. crude futures rose more than 3 percent on Thursday as an equities rally and a supportive drop in jobless claims helped offset concerns about French banks and fears that Europe's debt crisis will spread.

U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent as investors hungry for bargains overcame the recent wave of fear that has driven selling over the last two weeks.

European shares ended a volatile session firmly higher as a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report spurred a late recovery, with bank shares rebounding from earlier session falls.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $2.83, or 3.41 percent, to settle at $85.72 a barrel, trading from $81.03 to $85.97, reached in post-settlement trading.

* The number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits dropped to a four-month low last week, falling 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 395,000. Any optimism generated by the claims report was dampened somewhat by a surprise widening in the trade deficit in June. [ID:nLDE77A0T9]

* The U.S. National Hurricane Center said two of three low-pressure systems it was tracking in the Atlantic have a medium, 40 percent, chance of forming a tropical cyclone. [ID:nL3E7JB3RR]

* OPEC is unlikely to become concerned about a slide in oil prices unless Brent crude falls toward $90 a barrel, OPEC delegates said. [ID:nL6E7JB1X9]

* Barclays Capital said it expects oil prices to be on a rising trend from $100-130 a barrel over the next 12 months as the current risk-off trade subsides, even with potentially slower economic recovery in OECD countries. [ID:nWNAB8140]

* Iran cut official selling prices for September-loading crude to Asia, as expected, a trader said. [ID:nL3E7JB06Q]

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper ended up for only the second time this month but posted its biggest daily gain in nearly nine months, as positive economic signals in the world's top-two consumers powered the rally. [MET/L]

* Gold recoiled after hitting a record on Thursday, heading for its largest daily loss in over a year as an equities rebound and higher trading margins fanned profit-taking after the biggest rally since 2008.

* The dollar and euro jumped 6 percent against the Swiss franc after falling to record lows this week, as the Swiss National Bank said it could peg the franc to the euro to rein in a soaring currency. [USD/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.72 2.83 3.4% 81.03 85.97 447,441 520,144 CLc2 86.04 2.79 3.4% 81.40 86.29 143,814 151,567 LCOc1 108.02 1.34 1.3% 104.43 108.22 215,080 260,958 RBc1 2.8273 0.0448 1.6% 2.7450 2.8390 47,124 69,568 RBc2 2.6594 0.0282 1.1% 2.5903 2.6773 40,315 47,274 HOc1 2.8992 0.0339 1.2% 2.8250 2.906 54,785 77,918 HOc2 2.9064 0.0313 1.1% 2.8332 2.9141 26,099 33,194 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 10 30D AVG Aug 10 NET CHNG CRUDE 902,416 989,624 652,234 1,580,298 -15,818 RBOB 125,563 165,563 109,755 247,175 -4,425 HO 127,766 168,924 108,664 307,589 8,401 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)