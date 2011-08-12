* U.S. retail sales rise in July provides lift to oil

* Dollar weakness helps support oil prices

* Coming up: CFTC traders' data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday on lift from data showing retail sales rose in July and on the dollar's weakness after a ban on short-selling of financial shares by some euro zone countries.

Early Friday trading saw oil prices fall back as the dollar strengthened and investors remained wary after two weeks of volatile moves in oil and equities markets as Europe and the United States wrestle with debt and economic slowing.

Oil prices and U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Friday after government data showed retail sales in July posted their biggest gain since March.

The euro edged higher as European stocks gained after a ban on short-selling of financial shares by some euro zone countries seemed to have soothed frayed nerves. The dollar index .DXY weakened slightly, 0.3 percent. [USD/]

A weaker dollar can lift dollar-denominated oil and other commodities.

A ban on short-selling financial stocks in four European countries including France takes effect on Friday, a coordinated attempt to restore confidence in a market hit by rumors and higher borrowing costs. [ID:nLDE77A05U]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $1.25, or 1.5 percent to $86.97 a barrel by 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT), trading from $84.02 to $87.18.

* The U.S. National Hurricane Center tracked four low-pressure systems in the Atlantic, and said three have a medium chance of forming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper steadied as prospects for stronger demand from top consumer China helped sustain prices, while a gloomy outlook for global economic growth and demand prevented gains.

* Gold eased but economic worries limited losses. [GOL/]

* World shares gained ground following a ban on the short-selling of financial shares in four European countries. [MKTS/GLOB]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. retail sales for July. 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday.

* U.S. business inventories for June. 10 a.m. EDT. (1230 GMT) on Friday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. 8:54 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.97 1.25 1.5% 84.02 87.18 81,300 520,144 CLc2 87.32 1.28 1.5% 84.34 87.49 13,423 151,567 LCOc1 108.70 0.68 0.6% 106.86 109.16 72,960 223,108 RBc1 2.8477 0.0204 0.7% 2.8072 2.8577 3,074 69,568 RBc2 2.6824 0.0230 0.9% 2.6382 2.6893 2,023 47,274 HOc1 2.9267 0.0275 1.0% 2.8778 2.9378 6,193 77,918 HOc2 2.9324 0.0260 0.9% 2.8857 2.9435 3,219 33,194 * NYMEX crude oil for September CLc1 rose $1.25 to $86.97 a barrel by 8:54 a.m. in volume of 81,300 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)