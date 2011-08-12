* Gloomy consumer data adds to recession fears

* Retail sales rise fails to stem bearish outlook

* Speculators cut bullish bets on NYMEX crude-CFTC

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower on Friday and snapped two days of gains as a slump in consumer confidence reversed an early rally spurred by a jump in July retail sales.

Crude futures also closed the week lower, down for the third straight week, as the consumer confidence data added to fears that the economy may slide back into recession after last week's U.S. credit downgrade.

Prices rose early after data showed U.S. retail sales rose in July to the highest level since March.

Oil markets tracked Wall Street, which rose on the retail sales data but fell back on the consumer pulse report, though in late trading share prices managed to eke out small gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $85.38 a barrel, edging down 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, after trading between $84.02 to $87.37.

* For the week, the front-month contract was down $1.50, or 1.73 percent, from the $86.88 close on Aug. 5, losing for a third consecutive week.

* In London, ICE Brent for September delivery LCU1 settled at $108.03 a barrel, up 1.00 cent, after trading between $106.86 and $109.16.

* For the week, Brent crude dipped $1.34, or 1.23 percent, from the $109.37 close on Aug 5, extending losses to a third straight week.

* Crude oil trading volume in New York hit around 597,000 contracts in late trading, down about 11 percent from the 30-day average. In London, Brent crude volume was around 524,000 contracts, 15 percent above the 30-day average.

* NYMEX September heating oil HOU1 closed up, but for the week fell 3.8 cents, or 1.29 percent, also falling for the third consecutive week.

* NYMEX September RBOB ended lower but for the week rose 1.7 cents, or 0.6 percent, snapping two straight weekly gains.

* Money managers cut their net-long U.S. crude futures and options positions by 24,078 positions to 153,611, hitting the lowest level in over eight months in the week to Aug. 9, the Commodity Futures Trading Commision said. [ID:nEMS20NDZ5]

* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary August reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment fell to 54.9, the lowest since May 1980 and down from 63.7 in July. It was well below the the median forecast of 63.0 among economists polled by Reuters. [ID:nN1E77A0H0]

* U.S. retail sales climbed 0.5 percent in July, the biggest gain since March. The data released by the Commerce Department was in line with analyst forecasts and followed an upwardly revised 0.3 percent gain in June. [ID:nCAT005492]

* The Economic Cycle Research Institute's gauge of leading U.S. economic indicators slid to 127.9 in the week ended Aug. 5 from 128.2 the previous week, originally reported at 128.3 percent. [ID:nN9E71D01W]

* The U.S. National Hurricane Center tracked four low-pressure systems in the Atlantic, with one having a high chance of forming a tropical cyclone but posing no immediate threat to the Gulf of Mexico. [ID:nL3E7JC3P2]

* Swiss oil traders Vitol and Trafigura are supplying fuel to Syria, dealers said, despite a bloody crackdown by President Bashar al-Assad's security forces against protesters that has cost hundreds of lives. [ID:nL6E7JC1PI]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street ended with gains after one of the most volatile weeks in memory, in a sign that the worst of the selling may be over. Volume was much lighter than on any other day of the week and price swings were far less violent than those of the previous days. [.N]

* The dollar and the euro surged to session highs against the safe-haven Swiss franc as investors scrambled to cover short positions. In late trading the dollar was down 0.11 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* A piecemeal ban on short-selling of financial stocks in Europe sparked a rush of alternative proposals from countries and regulators, while stronger bank shares pulled Europe's stocks higher. [ID:nL3E7JC19I]

* Copper posted its first back-to-back weekly decline since early June as global economic worries persisted after the U.S. consumer confidence data. [MET/L]

* Gold fell 2 percent but was poised to rise more than 4 percent this week, its biggest weekly gain since November, as the metal's safe-haven allure attracted investors worried about a global economic slowdown. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* New York Fed releases its Empire State (NY) Manufacturing Survey for August, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Monday.

* National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo issues August housing market index, 10 p.m. EDT (1400 GMT), Monday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.38 -0.34 -0.4% 84.02 87.37 321,131 502,092 CLc2 85.69 -0.35 -0.4% 84.34 87.71 81,050 173,915 LCOc1 108.03 0.01 0.0% 106.86 109.16 170,655 223,108 RBc1 2.8222 -0.0051 -0.2% 2.8072 2.8577 28,654 59,628 RBc2 2.6607 0.0013 0.1% 2.6382 2.6893 23,582 44,569 HOc1 2.9037 0.0045 0.2% 2.8778 2.9378 38,180 66,383 HOc2 2.9105 0.0041 0.1% 2.8857 2.9435 20,228 30,321 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 11 30D AVG Aug 11 NET CHNG CRUDE 597,083 1,039,787 669,376 1,580,041 257 RBOB 73,596 145,677 113,767 248,825 3,046 HO 93,768 152,895 112,261 312,327 5,181 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons)