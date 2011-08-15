* US stock futures, global shares up after volatile week

* NY Fed says manufacturing index fell in August

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. crude futures seesawed near unchanged Monday in choppy trading as stronger equities and supportive data from Japan helped oil prices stabilize after the volatility of the prior week.

Investors continued to eye sovereign debt problems in Europe and the danger that a slowing global economy will cut into oil demand growth.

Crude futures pared gains initially after The New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Monday its "Empire State" manufacturing activity index fell in August to -7.72 from -3.76 in July.

Economists in a Reuters survey had expected a August reading of 0.00.

The ICE Brent September contract expires on Tuesday, with Brent contracts further out priced lower than current front-month September. The U.S. September contract expires Aug. 22.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $85.43 a barrel by 8:42 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT), trading from $84.40 to $85.84.

* A tropical wave located about 325 miles (523 km) east of the Lesser Antilles has a 10 percent chance of becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL3E7JF17P]

* Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) said an oil leak into the North Sea from a ruptured pipeline was slowing but refused to say how much oil has leaked into the sea. [ID:nL5E7JF0ID]

* Japan's economy shrank much less than expected in the second quarter as companies made strides in restoring output after the March earthquake, but a soaring yen and slowing global growth cloud the prospects for a sustained recovery.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures rose, feeding bullish hopes that the recent selling would ebb after last week's wild swings took the S&P 500 near a one-year low. [.N]

* World stocks climbed further out of their August hole, lifted by signs of earlier-than-expected recovery in Japan and a growing belief that shares may now be inexpensive after their recent drop. [MKTS/GLOB]

* The Swiss franc fell, hitting two-week lows against the euro and the dollar on speculation the Swiss National Bank would act to counter strength in the currency by setting an exchange rate target. The dollar index .DXY weakened [USD/]

* Gold eased as stock markets and cyclical assets such as industrial commodities continued to recover from a rout they suffered early last week, diverting investment away from the precious metal. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* ICE Brent September crude contract expiration on Tuesday. 8:42 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.43 0.05 0.1% 84.40 85.84 34,375 502,092 CLc2 85.70 0.01 0.0% 84.70 86.13 11,207 173,915 LCOc1 108.12 0.09 0.1% 107.40 108.80 37,252 176,266 RBc1 2.8235 0.0013 0.1% 2.8130 2.8369 1,473 59,628 RBc2 2.6660 0.0053 0.2% 2.6555 2.6790 1,376 44,569 HOc1 2.9140 0.0103 0.4% 2.8965 2.9238 2,495 66,383 HOc2 2.9191 0.0086 0.3% 2.9034 2.9299 831 30,321 * NYMEX crude oil for September CLc1 rose 5 cents to $85.43 a barrel by 8:42 a.m. in volume of 34,375 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)