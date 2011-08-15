* Hopes for Europe's debt crisis lift Wall Street

* Japan GDP down less than expected after March quake

* NY Fed factory index fall, homebuilder sentiment down

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. crude futures rebounded on Monday as Wall Street rose on hopes that Europe's debt crisis could be resolved and news that Google Inc ( GOOG.O ) offered to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. ( MMI.N ).

The dollar fell against the euro, whetting up appetite for riskier assets. .DXY

Japan's GDP declined much less than expected in the second quarter after March's disastrous earthquake, adding support.

Oil investors ignored a New York Federal Reserve Bank report that the manufacturing sector in the state shrank for the third straight month in August. The report is one of the earliest regional guideposts for U.S. factory conditions before the larger, national survey due at the beginning of September.

They also brushed aside data showing that U.S. homebuilder sentiment remained at historic lows this month, due to a glut of distressed homes, tight credit and economic uncertainty.

Traders began to gear up for weekly inventory data with the first report coming from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday after settlement and from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Wednesday morning.

Ahead of those reports, U.S. crude inventories for the week to Aug. 19 were forecast to have fallen 300,000 barrels, according to a Reuters preliminary poll of analysts. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were forecast up 700,000 barrels and gasoline stocks were projected down 1.0 million barrels.

Refinery utilization was expected to show a 0.5 percentage point decrease.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $87.88 a barrel, rising $2.50, or 2.93 percent, after trading between $84.40 to $88.05, the highest since Aug. 5's intraday high of $88.32.

* Brent crude for September delivery settled at $109.91, gaining $1.88, or 1.74 percent, narrowing its premium against U.S. crude to $22.03, from $22.50 at the close on Friday, CL-LC01=R. September Brent expires on Tuesday.

* The risk of a new U.S. recession has risen over the last couple of months, but an outright contraction will most likely be avoided, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said. [ID:nN1E77E133]

* Lockhart later said that the Fed could offer further support to the U.S. economic recovery by buying longer-term U.S. Treasury bonds. [ID:nW1E7IR01O]

* A tropical wave located over the Lesser Antilles and adjacent waters of the Atlantic and Caribbean sea now has a 20 percent chance of becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, up from 10 percent predicted earlier, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL3E7JF2Q6]

* The shutdown of a North Sea oil well at Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) field after an oil leak looks unlikely to affect supplies significantly from the home of the Brent oil benchmark, oil traders said. Shell had reported on Friday it shut a well at the Gannet A oil platform as a result of the leak without specifying if output was reduced.[ID:nL5E7JF164]

* Japan's economy shrank much less than expected in the second quarter as companies made strides in restoring output after the March earthquake, but a soaring yen and slowing global growth cloud the prospects for a sustained recovery. [ID:nL3E7JC1MD]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities rose for a third straight day after a recent sharp sell-off, on hopes European leaders could resolve the region's debt crisis and news of Google Inc's ( GOOG.O ) bid to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. ( MMI.N ) [.N]

* The euro rose to nearly three-week highs against the dollar, on some expectations of a positive outcome of Tuesday's meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the debt crisis. The dollar was down 0.99 percent against a basket of currencies in late trading. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper rose 0.5 percent, supported by broader market strength and brighter Asian demand prospects, after a two-week slide in international market values. [MET/L

* Gold gained after declines the previous two sessions as investors turned their focus on upcoming U.S. regulatory filings that will show changes in gold hedge funds' positions and Tuesday's French-German meeting over the euro debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. housing starts for July, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* ICE Brent September crude contract expiration on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly oil inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.88 2.50 2.9% 84.40 88.05 257,377 350,091 CLc2 88.14 2.45 2.9% 84.70 88.31 93,703 90,361 LCOc1 109.91 1.88 1.7% 107.40 110.00 106,117 176,266 RBc1 2.8745 0.0523 1.9% 2.8130 2.8762 23,835 36,276 RBc2 2.7159 0.0552 2.1% 2.6555 2.7177 18,257 24,765 HOc1 2.9441 0.0404 1.4% 2.8965 2.9506 36,146 49,612 HOc2 2.9539 0.0434 1.5% 2.9034 2.9579 18,836 20,761 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 12 30D AVG Aug 12 NET CHNG CRUDE 519,166 662,052 674,064 1,574,778 5,263 RBOB 59,270 85,822 112,552 248,825 3,046 HO 85,161 109,563 111,516 313,173 846 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)