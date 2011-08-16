* Sharp drop in Q2 euro zone economic growth pressures oil

* Dollar up, euro falls on GDP data, summit hopes low

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. crude futures fell back 2 percent on Tuesday as a sharp decline in the euro zone's GDP sparked global oil demand worries.

The euro fell against the dollar, prompting investors to reduce positions in riskier assets, while they awaited a summit between President Nicolas Sarkozy of France and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.

The two leaders are to discuss potential solutions to the euro zone debt crisis.

Traders also awaited weekly oil inventory data with the first report coming from the American Petroleum Institute later on Tuesday, after settlement, and from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Wednesday morning.

Ahead of those reports, U.S. crude inventories for the week to Aug. 19 were forecast to have fallen 300,000 barrels, according to a Reuters preliminary poll of analysts. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were forecast up 700,000 barrels and gasoline stocks were projected down 1.0 million barrels.

Refinery utilization was expected to show a 0.5 percentage point decrease.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) was down $2.07, or 2.36 percent at $85.81 a barrel, trading between $85.62 to $87.69.

* U.S. housing starts slipped 1.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 604,000 units, the Commerce Department said.Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts to slow to a 600,000-unit rate. Compared to July last year, residential construction was up 9.8 percent. [ID:nCAT005496]

* Euro zone GDP data showed the economy grew by just 0.2 percent over the same period, adding to pessimism about the region, which is already struggling with a mounting sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nLDE77F0DU].

* German data showed GDP grofrom Royal Dutch Shell's ( RDSa.L ) faulty North Sea pipeline slowed to a trickle. [ID:nL5E7JF0OT]

* Angola is scheduled to export 1.54 million barrels per day of crude oil in October, including the Girassol and Dalia streams, provisional loading data from a trade source showed. [ID:nL9E7ID000]

* A recent North Sea oil discovery may be the world's biggest so far this year, Norway's Statoil ( STL.OL ) said, breathing new life in a mature oil region largely written off by the majors and lifting its shares. [ID:Nl5e7JG133]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures fell sharply after data showed sluggish German growth hobbled the euro zone, rekindling feasrs aboput a stagnant global economy. [.N]

* The euro fell on Tuesday, retreating from a three-week high versus the dollar, after weak German and euro zone growth data sparked concerns about a slowdown and piled pressure on policymakers to act decisively to address the region's debt problems. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper slipped as the dollar rose against a basket of currencies and attention returned to the uncertain outlook for the global economy. [MET/L

* Gold rose as concerns about the financial health of the euro zone resurfaced ahead of the summit between French and German leaders. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* ICE Brent September crude contract expiration on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly oil inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Wednesday. 9:03 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.96 -1.92 -2.2% 85.62 87.69 57,126 350,091 CLc2 86.20 -1.94 -2.2% 85.86 87.94 22,597 90,361 LCOc1 108.43 -1.48 -1.4% 108.23 109.67 13,985 176,266 RBc1 2.8367 -0.0378 -1.3% 2.8289 2.8694 2,395 36,276 RBc2 2.6829 -0.0330 -1.2% 2.6747 2.7112 2,339 24,765 HOc1 2.9159 -0.0282 -1.0% 2.9072 2.9425 3,971 49,612 HOc2 2.9252 -0.0287 -1.0% 2.9167 2.9490 2,576 20,761 * NYMEX crude oil for September CLc1 fell $1.92 to $85.96 a barrel by 9:03 a.m. in volume of 57,126 lots. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)