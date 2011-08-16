* Sarkozy-Merkel summit fails to assure jittery markets

* Sharp drop in Q2 euro zone economic growth pressures oil

* Fitch affirms U.S. AAA rating, says outlook stable

* U.S. July industrial production up, limits oil's fall

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. crude futures ended more than 1 percent lower on Tuesday as investors were left disappointed after French-German proposals for the euro zone debt crisis failed to ease concerns.

Crude futures ended well above the day's lows, however, as Fitch Ratings affirmed the United States' top-notch credit rating at AAA and said the outlook for the rating was stable.

Data showing U.S. industrial production rose 0.9 percent in July, beating forecasts and marking its fastest pace in seven months, also helping limit the day's losses. [ID:nN1E77FOCP]

On Monday, U.S. crude futures rebounded $2.50 on hopes Europe's debt troubles may find solutions at the summit, but French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel instead agreed to float proposals in September for a financial transactions tax. [ID:nLDE77FOXN]

Their meeting was held as markets fell earlier following data showing dismal GDP growth in Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, and in the region itself. [ID:nLDE77FO3P]

Traders await weekly oil inventory data with the first report coming from the American Petroleum Institute later on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT).

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's own inventory data will be released at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of those reports, U.S. crude inventories for the week to Aug. 19 were forecast to have fallen 800,000 barrels, according to an expanded Reuters poll of analysts. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were forecast up 400,000 barrels and gasoline stocks were projected down 1.3 million barrels.

Refinery utilization was expected to show a 0.2 percentage point decrease.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $86.65 a barrel, falling $1.23, or 1.4 percent, after trading between $85.62 to $87.93.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude oil futures widened to $22.82 at the close, from $22.02 on Monday, after ICE Brent crude LCOU1 expired and settled in London at $109.47 a barrel, dropping 44 cents, or 0.4 percent. It traded from $108.23 to $109.94.

* The more actively traded October Brent crude LCOV1 closed at $109.13, down 71 cents, or 0.65 percent, after trading from $108.03 to $109.90.

* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell sharply last week from year-earlier levels, marking the largest weekly drop in 17 months despite falling pump prices, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report. [nN1E77F1GY]

* U.S. housing starts slipped 1.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 604,000 units, the Commerce Department said. [ID:nCAT005496]

* German GDP slowed more than expected in the second quarter, dropping to 0.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from a revised 1.3 percent in the first quarter. [ID:nLDE77FO3P]

* Euro zone GDP data showed the economy grew by just 0.2 percent over the same period, adding to pessimism about the region, which is already struggling with a mounting sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nLDE77F0DU].

* Britain's worse oil spill for more than a decade appeared to be entering its final stages, as the leak from Royal Dutch Shell's ( RDSa.L ) faulty North Sea pipeline slowed to a trickle. [ID:nL5E7JF0OT]

* A recent North Sea oil discovery may be the world's biggest so far this year, Norway's Statoil ( STL.OL ) said. [ID:Nl5e7JG133]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street fell after the French-German summit failed to quell market fears about the euro zone leaders' ability to contain the region's sovereign debt problems. [.N]

* The euro dropped against the dollar as highly anticipated proposals from French and German leaders failed to shore up investor confidence in the euro zone. In late trading the greenback as up 0.17 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper ended lower after touching its lowest level in a week, as risk appetite subsided after surprisingly weak German economic growth data fanned worries about a faltering global economic recovery. [MET/L

* Gold rose 1 percent on heightened investor uncertainty after the summit between French and German leaders over the euro zone debt troubles. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly oil inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Wednesday.

CURRENT Aug 15 30D AVG Aug 15 NET CHNG CRUDE 655,706 587,209 676,257 1,562,834 11,944 RBOB 64,620 75,210 112,552 248,825 3,046 HO 76,121 104,774 111,516 313,173 846 (Reporting by Gene Ramos;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)