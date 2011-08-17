* Gasoline stocks fell sharply last week, crude up - API

* U.S. stock futures lifted by strong earnings

* Coming up: EIA oil data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous day's slide, lifted by industry data released late Tuesday which showed gasoline stockpiles fell sharply last week.

Investors awaited confirmation from a government report due later.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell 5.4 million barrels in the week to Aug. 12, industry group American Petroleum Institute said in its report. [API/S]

Crude oil inventories rose 1.7 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.3 million barrels, API reported.

Crude oil stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for the NYMEX light sweet crude contract fell 1.4 million barrels, according to the API data.

The weekly inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will be released at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Ahead of the API report, crude inventories were forecast to have fallen 800,000 barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were forecast to be up 400,000 barrels and gasoline stocks were projected to have fallen 1.3 million barrels.

But while API data showed a sharp drop in gasoline stockpiles, a report from MasterCard said U.S. retail gasoline demand fell sharply last week from year-earlier levels, marking the largest weekly drop in 17 months despite falling pump prices, [ID:nN1E77F1GY]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $1.40, or 1.6 percent, to $88.05 a barrel by 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT), trading from $86.65 to $88.29.

* U.S. producer prices rose 0.2 percent in July, above expectations and rose more than expected when the calculation excluded energy and food. [ID:nLLAHJE71H]

* Brazilian state oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) will import 630,000 barrels of gasoline by the end of August, supply director Paulo Roberto Costa said. [ID:nRIA002161]

* Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, sold al-Shaheen crude for loading in October at higher values than last month as demand improves in Asia for heavy sour grades. [ID:nL3E7JH26G]

* Libyan rebels launched an assault on an oil refinery to drive the last remaining troops loyal to Muammar Gaddafi out of a city on Tripoli's outskirts and consolidate their siege of the capital. [ID:nLDE77G09F]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures rose as investors focused on strong earnings reports and as commodities and the euro gained, indicating more willingness to add to risky assets. [.N]

* Copper rose on buying interest from Asia and as the dollar weakened, but gains were limited as fears of a slower economic recovery, which may dent metals demand growth, dampened market sentiment. [MET/L]

* Gold rose again on concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. [GOL/]

* World stocks dipped while top-rated government bonds rallied as investors grew concerned that French and German plans for closer fiscal integration may be insufficient to stop the regional debt crisis from spreading further. [MKTS/GLOB]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly oil inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Wednesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly natural gas storage data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Thursday. 8:40 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.05 1.40 1.6% 86.65 88.29 42,726 292,796 CLc2 88.24 1.39 1.6% 86.85 88.46 17,758 105,366 LCOc1 110.78 1.65 1.5% 109.09 111.00 60,081 29,202 RBc1 2.9048 0.0510 1.8% 2.8589 2.9130 2,896 33,545 RBc2 2.7492 0.0476 1.8% 2.7055 2.7548 3,128 20,059 HOc1 2.9785 0.0459 1.6% 2.9350 2.9841 4,762 48,128 HOc2 2.9870 0.0449 1.5% 2.9445 2.9921 2,459 21,464 * NYMEX crude oil for September CLc1 rose $1.40 to $88.05 a barrel by 8:40 a.m. in volume of 42,726 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)