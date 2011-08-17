* U.S. gasoline stocks fell more than expected - EIA, API

* EIA says U.S. crude stocks up last week, curbs oil rise

* Coming up: EIA natgas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. crude futures ended higher on Wednesday, rebounding after the previous day's price slip as a government report of a sharp drop in gasoline stockpiles provided enough lift to offset a rise in crude inventories and concerns about slowing economic growth.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose 4.23 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report, against expectations of an 800,000 barrel decline. [EIA/S]

Gasoline stocks fell 3.51 million barrels, the EIA said, more than expected though less than the drop of 5.4 million barrels reported by industry group the American Petroleum Institute late on Tuesday.

Distillate stocks rose 2.45 million barrels, the EIA said, more than the build of 400,000 barrels expected in a Reuters survey of analysts.

In addition to the big drop in gasoline stockpiles, the API reported crude oil inventories rose 1.7 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.3 million barrels. [API/S]

NYMEX September crude options expired on Wednesday, contributing to the day's choppy trading, broker and trading sources said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose 93 cents, or 1.07 percent, to settle at $87.58 a barrel, trading from $86.65 to $89.00.

* A 2-by-30-foot (0.7 by 9.144 metre) sheen spotted at BP Plc's ( BP.L ) Thunder Horse oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico has not impacted operations, a company spokesman said. [ID:nN1E77G1ES]

* Turkey sent warplanes to attack Kurdish targets in northern Iraq, military sources said, hours after an attack by Kurdish rebels in southeast Turkey killed a dozen soldiers. [ID:nL5E7JH0NA]

* Brazilian state oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) will import 630,000 barrels of gasoline by the end of August, supply director Paulo Roberto Costa said. [ID:nN1E77G09I]

* U.S. wholesale prices outside of food and fuel rose at the fastest pace in six months in July as costs for tobacco and light trucks jumped, but weak domestic demand was seen keeping inflation pressures in check. [ID:nN1E77G0BN]

MARKETS NEWS

* Tech shares fell after Dell's disappointing sales outlook fanned worries weak economic growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter. The Dow and S&P indices ended little changed in an up-and-down session where investors sold growth sectors in favor of defensive shares like telecommunications and utilities. [.N]

* The Swiss franc jumped as new measures by the Swiss National Bank and Swiss government to slow the pace of the currency's climb disappointed investors who had bet on more aggressive action. The dollar index .DXY weakened. [USD/]

* London copper closed up, rallying at one point to its priciest in a week, above $9,000 per tonne, as a weak dollar, Asian purchases, and rising U.S. inflation prodded investors to buy futures. [MET/L]

* Gold rose on a combination of increased inflationary pressure and the view that this week's Franco-German proposals will not solve the euro-zone debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly natural gas storage data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) Thursday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

* NYMEX September crude contract expiration on Monday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.58 0.93 1.1% 86.65 89.00 312,047 375,339 CLc2 87.73 0.88 1.0% 86.85 89.19 142,578 152,593 LCOc1 110.60 1.47 1.3% 109.09 111.74 170,398 29,202 RBc1 2.8703 0.0165 0.6% 2.8589 2.9268 42,977 36,319 RBc2 2.7402 0.0386 1.4% 2.7055 2.7717 44,569 26,293 HOc1 2.9616 0.0290 1.0% 2.9350 3 37,324 42,510 HOc2 2.9706 0.0285 1.0% 2.9445 3.0071 18,675 20,803 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 16 30D AVG Aug 16 NET CHNG CRUDE 612,330 742,508 683,665 1,553,021 9,813 RBOB 127,476 86,841 112,345 253,499 1,919 HO 91,604 104,709 112,168 310,704 76 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; editing by Jim Marshall)