* Global equities markets fall on growth, euro zone worry

* Libya rebels continue to solidify gains

* Coming up: EIA natgas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday as equities markets slumped on widespread worries about global economic growth and the euro zone debt crisis.

European shares extended losses in volatile trade, with Germany's DAX .GDAXI falling about 4 percent after the index fell to a level that triggered "stop-loss" selling, traders said. Sectors linked to global economic growth were the worst hit, with the automobile sector index .SXAP down 4 percent, construction stocks .SXOP down 3.8 percent and mining shares .SXPP were down 3.5 percent. [.EU]

U.S. stock index futures sank as a gloomy forecast on global growth and continuing worries about the European debt crisis shook up investors ahead of data on jobless claims and consumer prices. [.N]

Concern about the global economic outlook was underscored by a Morgan Stanley note cutting its 2011 and 2012 global gross domestic product estimates. It cut its 2011 global GDP forecast to 3.9 percent from 4.2 percent, and its 2012 view to 3.8 percent from 4.5 percent. [ID:nL3E7JI1LM]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell $2.07, or 2.3 percent, to $85.51 a barrel by 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT), trading from $85.29 to $87.53.

* A tropical wave located about 200 miles (322 km) southwest of Jamaica has a high, 80 percent, chance of becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL3E7JI2DT]

* Libyan rebels took control of an oil refinery in the western town of Zawiyah and blocked the main highway north to the capital, further isolating Muammar Gaddafi's Tripoli stronghold. [ID:nL5E7JI049]

* Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has told U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon that military and police operations against pro-democracy protesters have stopped, but activists reported more bloodshed overnight. [ID:nL5E7JI0AG]

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar rose against commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar AUD=D4 while the yen was supported as European stocks fell and money market strains drove investors to the relative safety of the U.S. and Japanese currencies. [USD/]

* Copper prices sagged as the euro zone debt crisis and worries about economic slowdown in top consumer China reinforced gloomy growth and demand prospects, while a higher dollar also undermined sentiment. [MET/L]

* Gold hit a record high, driven by unease over the lack of a solution to the European debt crisis and sluggish growth in the developed world. [GOL/]

* World stocks fell as renewed unease about a sluggish economic recovery prompted investors to cut exposure to riskier assets, though the safe-haven Swiss franc also dropped amid signs of further moves by the central bank to stem its rise. [MKTS/GLOB]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly natural gas storage data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Thursday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

* NYMEX September crude contract expiration on Monday. 8:16 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.51 -2.07 -2.3% 85.29 87.53 38,943 375,339 CLc2 85.68 -2.05 -2.3% 85.45 87.71 28,737 152,593 LCOc1 109.27 -1.34 -1.2% 109.05 110.75 58,029 171,442 RBc1 2.8409 -0.0294 -1.0% 2.8301 2.8793 2,379 36,319 RBc2 2.7104 -0.0298 -1.1% 2.7014 2.7443 2,727 26,293 HOc1 2.9311 -0.0305 -1.0% 2.9254 2.9684 3,109 42,510 HOc2 2.9395 -0.0311 -1.1% 2.9341 2.9754 2,056 20,803 * NYMEX crude oil for September CLc1 fell $2.05 to $85.51 a barrel by 8:16 a.m. in volume of 38,943 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)