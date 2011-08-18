* U.S. Mid-Atlantic factory activity plummets

* U.S. jobless benefits claims rose last week

NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. crude futures fell nearly 6 percent on Thursday as a fresh batch of weak economic data from the United States hit investor confidence already worried about global economic growth and Europe's debt problems.

A report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank showed U.S. Mid-Atlantic region factory activity plummeted in August, falling to the lowest level since March 2009.

That report came after two other government reports showed the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits rose last week and consumer prices increased at the fastest pace in four months in July, fueled by high gasoline prices.

U.S. existing home sales unexpectedly dropped in July, as cancellations of pending contracts continued to depress buying activity, the National Association of Realtors said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 fell $5.20, or 5.94 percent, to settle at $82.38 a barrel. The intraday intraday high was $87.53 and the low, reached in post-settlement trade was $81.15.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to Sept. 3, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate. [ID:nL5E7JI3NS]

* A tropical wave located about 200 miles (322 km) east-northeast of Cape Gracias a Dios, Nicaragua, has an 80 percent chance of becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL3E7JI3T6]

* Implied volatility in the oil market soared. The Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index .OVX rose to its highest in more than a week after being in a steady downtrend over that period. [ID:nN1E77H0J2]

* The Obama administration imposed fresh sanctions on Syria's government, freezing any of its assets in the United States as well as banning petroleum products of Syrian origin. [ID:nW1E7J800V]

* The 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) west crude distillation unit at Valero Energy Corp's ( VLO.N ) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery resumed production on Wednesday night for the first time since an Aug 5 fire. [ID:nN1E77H1O3]

MARKETS NEWS

* Rising fears of another recession hammered U.S. stocks, sending major averages more than 3 percent lower in a rerun of the extreme fluctuations investors had hoped were over. [.N]

* More fears about the global economy drove prices of safe-haven U.S. government bonds up and perceptions about the U.S. and euro zone outlook are likely to govern trading in coming days. [ID:nN1E77H1PU]

* The growing signs of a weakening economy and concerns over European banks' exposure to euro zone debt had investors stampeding into safety, lifting the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen. [USD/]

* Copper shed more than 2 percent as commodities crumbled under the weight of double-dip recession fears after another batch of weak U.S. economic data. [MET/L]

* Gold rallied 2 percent to a record above $1,820 an ounce after U.S. data pointed to a stalled economy and renewed concern about the health of European banks brought additional safe-haven buying. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

* NYMEX September crude contract expiration on Monday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 82.38 -5.20 -5.9% 81.15 87.53 316,069 344,487 CLc2 82.51 -5.22 -6.0% 81.27 87.71 250,257 153,155 LCOc1 106.99 -3.61 -3.3% 106.27 110.75 239,983 171,442 RBc1 2.7832 -0.0871 -3.0% 2.7600 2.8793 45,529 54,460 RBc2 2.6652 -0.0750 -2.7% 2.6465 2.7443 47,335 48,587 HOc1 2.8748 -0.0868 -2.9% 2.8570 2.9684 50,023 47,893 HOc2 2.8836 -0.0870 -2.9% 2.8664 2.9754 32,137 20,764 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 17 30D AVG Aug 17 NET CHNG CRUDE 858,240 674,170 687,469 1,520,485 32,536 RBOB 132,053 146,826 112,345 253,499 1,919 HO 115,180 107,213 112,168 310,704 76 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos)