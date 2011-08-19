* Profit-taking, book-squaring before Sept. expiry

* Tropical Storm Harvey forms near Honduras

* U.S. crude speculators cut net longs - CFTC

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower on Friday after a late-session reversal to negative territory on continuing worries about the economy, after a series of negative data on Thursday.

Prices also fell as investors took some pre-weekend profits or squared books ahead of the front-month contract's expiration on Monday.

In morning trading, prices hit the day's highs, helped by a decline in the dollar and a rebound on Wall Street after a lower opening following Thursday's raft of weak economic data. U.S. equities turned lower later, closing with their fourth straight week of losses.

Oil trading was volatile all week, reaching a high of $89 on Wednesday, after data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in gasoline stockpiles last week.

By Friday, the week's nadir was struck at $79.17, lowest since Aug. 9's $75.71 that was hit in the aftermath of the Aug. 5 U.S. credit downgrade.

The day's losses were limited on short-covering with traders busy tracking weather charts.

Tropical Storm Harvey had formed and was predicted to hit the Bay Islands of Honduras Friday evening and sweep over Belize on Saturday. [ID:n1E77I14N]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $82.26 a barrel, dipping 12 cents, or 0.15 percent, after trading between $79.17 to $83.55.

* For the week, front-month crude fell $3.12, or 3.65 percent, from the $85.38 close on Aug. 12, down for a fourth straight week.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude ballooned to $26.21, from the $25 close on Thursday, after the WTI/Brent spread shot up to a record $26.69, eclipsing the previous high of $26.08 on Aug. 9.

* NYMEX September heating oil HOU1 rose, ending the week marginally higher, by 0.08 cent, 0.03 percent, after three straight weeks of losses.

* NYMEX September RBOB RBU1 gained and closed the week up 1.90 cents, or 0.67 percent, rising a second straight week.

* U.S. crude oil demand fell 0.5 percent in June, to 19.218 million barrels per day, the first monthly decline this year, the American Petroleum Institute said. [ID:nN1E77I0F4]

* NYMEX crude speculators cut their net long position by 169 contracts to 142,769 in the week to Aug. 16, the Commodity Futures Trading Commision said in a report. [ID:nEMS36BQBB]

* A tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles has a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone while a broad low pressure system southeast of Cape Verde Islands has a 50 percent chance of also becoming a tropical cyclone, both over the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL4E7JJ3EM]

* Brazil expects strong interest in an upcoming bid for oil rights, its first since 2008, that will include onshore regions and areas off its northeastern coast. [ID:nN1E7710VY]

* Libyan rebels could resume oil production at two large fields within three weeks in a bid to ease fuel shortages and potentially restore some supply to global markets. [ID:nL5E7JJ2VU]

* Libyan rebels marched on, closing in on Tripoli, and thousands of foreigners trapped in Tripoli will be evacuated in an international rescue effort. [ID:nL5E7JJ3PK]

* European Union governments agreed to increase the number of Syrian officials and institutions targeted by EU sanctions and laid out plans for a possible oil embargo, the bloc's foreign policy chief said. [ID:nL5E7JJ3H9]

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street finished lower, posting its fourth straight week of losses, on growing fears of another U.S. recession and worries of more financial troubles for the euro zone. [.N]

* The euro rose against the dollar after a sell-off lost steam, but worries about euro zone debt and a gloomy global economic outlook were seen keeping the single currency susceptible to selling. In late trading, the dollar was was down 0.36 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper ended higher, supported by a weaker dollar, Chilean supply threats and Asian demand signals. MET/L]

* Gold rose more than 1 percent, setting a record for a second straight day and posting its biggest one-week gain in 2-1/2 years on worries about stalled U.S. growth and Europe's debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* NYMEX September crude contract expiration on Monday.

* Chicago Fed (Midwest) Index for July, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Monday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 82.26 -0.12 -0.2% 79.17 83.55 120,610 331,275 CLc2 82.41 -0.10 -0.1% 79.38 83.78 376,560 265,833 LCOc1 108.62 1.63 1.5% 105.06 109.40 246,426 260,626 RBc1 2.8412 0.0580 2.1% 2.7435 2.8650 26,252 56,582 RBc2 2.7162 0.0510 1.9% 2.6216 2.7365 36,750 51,673 HOc1 2.9045 0.0297 1.0% 2.8322 2.9322 30,040 59,989 HOc2 2.9134 0.0298 1.0% 2.8397 2.9404 25,352 36,625 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 18 30D AVG Aug 18 NET CHNG CRUDE 720,146 918,723 693,880 1,496,057 24,428 RBOB 97,156 155,475 115,020 248,825 3,046 HO 76,397 133,117 111,516 313,173 846 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)