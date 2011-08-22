* US stock futures rise, weak dollar support US crude

NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday as a bounce by equities and a weaker dollar provided lift even as developments in Libya and hopes for oil production resumption there put pressure on Brent prices.

The lift to U.S. crude futures was for both the front-month September crude contract, expiring on Monday, and nearby October. U.S. refined products were pressured by the slump by Brent crude as U.S. cash crude differentials were expected to be pressured by any slide in Brent prices.

Libyan government tanks and snipers put up scattered, last-ditch resistance in Tripoli after rebels swept into the heart of the capital, cheered on by crowds hailing the end of Muammar Gaddafi's 42 years in power. [ID:nL5E7JL0LD]

The euro edged up, helped by a rise in European shares, while the dollar weakened on speculation the Federal Reserve may show some indication this week about the need to take additional measures to support an ailing economy. [USD/]

In the face of increasing concerns about a sputtering global economy and slumping equities markets, investors awaited any fresh indications of central bank intent on any further stimulus at a gathering of policymakers and other financial leaders in Wyoming later this week. [ID:nN1E77H17D]

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will make a speech on Friday at a lodge in Wyoming's Jackson Hole, where policymakers and academics meet once a year.

Oil traders also watched the progress of Hurricane Irene, the first hurricane of 2011 Atlantic season. Irene remained on a course that could take it to Florida later in the week, U.S. National Hurricane Center forecasters said. [ID:nL4E7JM1TO]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose $1.31, or 1.6 percent, to $83.57 a barrel by 8:44 a.m. EDT (1244 GMT), trading from $81.13 to $83.58.

* Italy's Foreign Minister Franco Frattini said staff from oil company Eni ( ENI.MI ) had arrived to look into a restart of oil facilities in east Libya even as fighting between government troops and the rebels continued in Tripoli in the west. [ID:nL5E7JM10T]

* Speculators cut their net long positions in gasoil LGOc1 but raised slightly their long exposure to Brent crude LCOc1 in the week to Aug. 16, data published by the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) showed. [ID:nL5E7JM19H]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures were more than 1 percent higher following four weeks of equity losses as stocks rebounded globally, led by defensive shares. [.N]

* World stocks held above a recent 11-month low while oil prices slipped as investors concerned about a global economic downturn stayed away from buying risky assets. [MKTS/GLOB] European stocks .FTEU3 were up 1.3 percent, as a 1 percent rise in U.S. stock futures SPc1 indicated Wall Street would open higher. [.EU] [.N]

* Copper dipped as growing concerns about a slowdown in the United States and a debt crisis in Europe raised fears about the outlook for global growth and demand for metals, although losses were limited by a weak dollar. [MET/L]

* Gold prices surrendered earlier gains to turn briefly negative on Monday, touching a session low at $1,857.20 an ounce as stock markets continued their attempt to rebound from last week's lows. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* NYMEX September crude contract expiration on Monday.

* MasterCard retail gasoline demand data at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday. 8:44 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 83.57 1.31 1.6% 81.13 83.58 6,936 331,275 CLc2 83.72 1.30 1.6% 81.18 83.83 63,976 265,833 LCOc1 107.61 -1.01 -0.9% 105.15 108.67 108,502 253,158 RBc1 2.8154 -0.0258 -0.9% 2.7647 2.8560 2,657 56,582 RBc2 2.6908 -0.0254 -0.9% 2.6407 2.7280 4,067 51,673 HOc1 2.9000 -0.0045 -0.2% 2.8414 2.914 3,460 59,989 HOc2 2.9068 -0.0066 -0.2% 2.8493 2.9190 3,993 36,625 * NYMEX crude oil for September CLc1 rose $1.31 to $83.57 a barrel by 8:44 a.m. in volume of 6,936 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)