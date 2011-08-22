* Wall Street rebounds, but investors stay cautious

* Libya oil restart hopes pull down Brent futures

* Irene unlikely to hit Gulf of Mexico oil patch

* Coming up: U.S. July new home sales, 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. crude futures ended higher in volatile trading on Monday as gains on Wall Street lifted sentiment toward oil.

U.S. crude's discount to Brent crude narrowed from a record above $26 on Friday, as Brent fell on hopes Libyan oil production would restart soon, with the end to the country's civil war looming

Choppy trading near midday erased crude's gains briefly as the weather premium was knocked down on forecasts that Irene, the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic hurricane season, was unlikely to hit the Gulf of Mexico's oil patch.

Ahead of weekly inventory data, U.S. crude oil inventories were forecast having fallen 200,000 barrels last week, according to a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts. [EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were forecast up 300,000 barrels and gasoline stocks down 1.3 million barrels.

Investors awaited fresh signals of central bank intent on any further stimulus at a gathering of policymakers and other financial leaders in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, beginning Thursday. On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will make a speech at the gathering. [ID:nN1E77H17D]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 expired and settled at $84.12 a barrel, gaining $1.86, or 2.26 percent, and trading from $81.13 to $84.67.

* The more actively traded NYMEX October crude CLV1 closed at $84.42, up $2.01, or 2.44 percent, trading from $81.18 to $84.80.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude narrowed sharply to $23.94 at the close, from $26.33 on Friday. The WTI/Brent crude spread hit an intraday record of $26.69 on Friday, CL-LCO1=R

* JPMorgan lowered its Brent crude oil LCOc1 average price forecast by $9 a barrel to $115, for 2012, saying lower economic growth projections and resumption of Libyan oil exports will cap crude prices. [ID: nL4E7JM2PJ]

* ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said it has no intention of returning to Libya at the moment and is abiding by United Nations sanctions against the North African oil producer. It said it will decide on re-entering the country if or when the U.N. lifts the sanctions. [ID:nWEN7433]

* French oil group Total ( TOTF.PA ) is "monitoring carefully" the Libyan situation to assess when it could restart operations there, a company spokeswoman said. [ID:nWEA1445]

* Giuseppe Recchi, chairman of the Italian oil company Eni ( ENI.MI ), the top producer in pre-war Libya, said Libyan oil and gas flows could restart before winter, pushing the company's stock prices as much as 7 percent. [ID:nL5E7JM17F]

* U.S. regional refining margins rose 6.2 percent last week, with the West coast continuing to register the largest week-on-week improvement, Credit Suisse said in a report. [ID:nL4E7JM2QN]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street edged higher after four weeks of losses but investors were hesitant to take big risks without a catalyst for buying. [.N]

* The dollar extended gains against the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc as risk sentiment improved. In late trading the greenback was up 0.11 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper ended lower, erasing earlier gains and failing to match a mostly positive feel in commodities as global growth concerns clouded near-term demand prospects. [MET/L]

* Gold rallied almost 2 percent to a record near $1,900 an ounce as a sputtering global economy raised expectations for further monetary easing, improving bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.[GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* MasterCard retail gasoline demand data at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 84.12 1.86 2.3% 81.13 84.67 24,529 148,811 CLc2 84.42 2.01 2.4% 81.18 84.80 357,400 392,953 LCOc1 108.36 -0.26 -0.2% 105.15 108.75 240,656 253,158 RBc1 2.8351 -0.0061 -0.2% 2.7647 2.8560 16,272 36,000 RBc2 2.7129 -0.0033 -0.1% 2.6407 2.7280 28,897 40,416 HOc1 2.9107 0.0062 0.2% 2.8414 2.9202 23,401 39,479 HOc2 2.9187 0.0053 0.2% 2.8493 2.9283 38,349 28,394 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 19 30D AVG Aug 19 NET CHNG CRUDE 573,810 791,659 697,175 1,473,009 23,048 RBOB 68,223 113,602 115,025 260,118 5,143 HO 95,663 93,076 111,516 306,337 292 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)