NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday, pushing above $85 a barrel as equities bounced on data from China and Germany that indicated slowing was not as bad as feared and as the dollar's weakness also helped support oil prices.

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply, tracking global equities that gained after gauges of Chinese and euro zone economic activity came in less gloomy than feared. [.N]

HSBC's China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), designed to preview China's factory output before official data is released, edged up to 49.8 in August, from July's final reading of 49.3. [ID:nL4E7JN0JB]

But that still left the index a touch below the 50-point mark that demarcates expansion from contraction in activity. HSBC publishes its final China PMI index for August on Sept 1.

Business activity growth in Germany was the weakest in 25 months in August as new orders fell, the purchasing managers' survey Markit showed. [ID:nL9E7I401I]

Brent crude gains were limited by continuing expectations that Libya's oil exports will return after the civil war is brought to a conclusion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose $1.16, or 1.4 percent, to $85.58 a barrel by 8:52 a.m. EDT (1252 GMT), trading from $84.05 to $86.06.

* Libyan rebels battled around Muammar Gaddafi's headquarters, where a son of the veteran leader had emerged overnight to confound reports of his capture and to rally cheering loyalists for a rearguard fight. [ID:nL5E7JM28Z]

* Hurricane Irene was expected to strengthen over the next few days and could brush Florida and hit the Carolinas. [ID:nN1E77M01V]

* Saudi crude is slated to reach the U.S. West Coast next month from storage in Japan, an unusual flow. [ID:nL4E7JN2LG]

* Nigeria will export around 1.85 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in October, provisional loading programs provided by trade sources showed. [ID:nWLA4051]

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper rebounded, as investors welcomed with relief China PMI data showing that the world's second largest economy is slowing only slightly. [MET/L]

* Gold prices retreated more than 1 percent from record highs as a recovery in appetite for assets seen as higher risk, such as stocks, took the steam out of a rally that many saw as overdone above $1,900 an ounce. [GOL/]

* World stocks, the euro and commodities rose after gauges of Chinese and euro zone economic activity came in less gloomy than feared. [MKTS/GLOB]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. new home sales for July at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Tuesday.

* MasterCard retail gasoline demand data at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

8:52 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.58 1.16 1.4% 84.05 86.06 47,266PowerPlus CLc2 85.87 1.18 1.4% 84.44 86.34 8,017PowerPlus LCOc1 108.69 0.33 0.3% 108.00 109.25 57,540PowerPlus RBc1 2.8364 0.0013 0.1% 2.8211 2.8571 1,184PowerPlus RBc2 2.7136 0.0007 0.0% 2.6990 2.7365 3,587PowerPlus HOc1 2.9241 0.0134 0.5% 2.9030 2.9363 1,876PowerPlus HOc2 2.9315 0.0128 0.4% 2.9106 2.9446 4,172PowerPlus * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 rose $1.16 to $85.58 a barrel by 8:52 a.m. in volume of 47,266 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)