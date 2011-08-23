* Wall Street rallies on Fed stimulus optimism

* Dollar down on speculation of Fed easing

* Fed hopes shade downbeat U.S. economic data

* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) Tues

NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S., crude oil futures ended more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday, supported by a rally on Wall Street spurred by optimism that the Federal Reserve would soon signal more help for the sluggish economy.

Continued fighting in Libya also buoyed crude futures, though much of Tripoli was already in rebel hands, and disruptions in Nigeria's oil exports also provided lift.

Rebel National Council chief Mustafa Abdel-Jalil cautioned that it was "too early to say that the battle of Tripoli is over," adding, "that won't happen until Gaddafi and his sons are captured." [ID:nL5E7JM28Z]

Trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange continued after an 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the U.S. East Coast just before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, an expanded Reuters poll of analysts forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 800,000 barrels last week.

Distillate stocks were forecast up 700,000 barrels and gasoline stocks were projected down 900,000 barrels while refinery utilization was seen unchanged from the previous week's level, the poll showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1, the new front-month contract, settled at $85.44 a barrel, gaining $1.02, or 1.21 percent, after trading from $83.40 to $86.39.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $109.31 a barrel, gaining 95 cents, or 0.88 percent, after trading from $107.20 to $109.79.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude narrowed slightly, to $23.87 at the close, from $23.94 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R.

* Libya's Zawiya refinery had not been badly damaged in fighting between government and rebel forces and it would be the first facility to resume production, the rebel Libyan ambassador to the United Arab Emirates said. [ID:nL5E7JN259]

* Rebels took control of the Ras Lanuf oil port as Muammar Gaddafi loyalists retreated to the west toward the leader's home towm of Sirte, a rebel spokesman said. [ID:nLDE77MOVJ]

* Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) has declared a force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude to repair pipeline damaged by a recent spate of hacksaw attcks. The action covers exports for the remainder of August as well as September and October, the company said. [ID:nL5E7JN1PF]

* A gauge of factory output on the U.S. eastern seaboard fell further into negative territory in August on slower growth in new orders and shipments, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E77M0GF]

* New U.S. single-family home sales fell 0.7 percent in July, more than expected, to hit a five-month low and the prior month's pace was revised down, though the supply of homes available dropped to a record low. [ID:nN1E77M0IK]

* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 4.2 percent in the week to Aug. 19 compared to the level a year ago despite another drop in pump prices, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report. Demand last week fell 0.8 percent from the prior week, the report showed. [ID:nEBE7DA02C]

* In China, an early look at factory activity suggested output contracted in August as HSBC's Flash China Manufacturing PMI edged up to 49.8. It was an improvement from July, but a reading below 50 still points to contraction. [ID:nL4E7JN0JB]

* Business activity growth in Germany was the weakest in 25 months in August as new orders fell, a purchasing managers' survey showed, indicating Europe's largest economy could stagnate over the coming months. [ID:nL9E7I401I]

MARKETS NEWS

* In late trading on Wall Street, the Nasdaq rose more than 4 percent while the Dow and S&P 500 added to gains on hopes of more economic stimulus from the U.S. Fed. [.N]

* The dollar fell on better-than expected German and Chinese factory data that eased some worries about global growth and expectations of further Fed action to stimulate the flagging U.S. economy. In late trading the greenback was down 0.34 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper ended with a 1.5-percent gain, buoyed by signs of stability in Chinese factories and broader market strength centered around optimism about further economic stimulas from the U.S. Fed. [MET/L]

* Gold recoiled from its first every foray above $1,900 an ounce, posting the sharpest one-day drop in 18 months, as a rebound in equities prompted traders to take a second look at the bullion rally, which may be already overdone. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly oil inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), WEdnesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.44 1.02 1.2% 83.40 86.39 335,215 30,152 CLc2 85.74 1.05 1.2% 83.75 86.69 63,859 374,045 LCOc1 109.31 0.95 0.9% 107.20 110.20 225,742 245,432 RBc1 2.8766 0.0415 1.5% 2.8028 2.8990 16,013 25,346 RBc2 2.7472 0.0343 1.3% 2.6797 2.7671 40,918 30,493 HOc1 2.9425 0.0318 1.1% 2.8826 2.961 21,057 31,668 HOc2 2.9492 0.0305 1.0% 2.8897 2.9675 46,672 43,380 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 22 30D AVG Aug 22 NET CHNG CRUDE 532,321 628,139 698,309 1,464,806 8,203 RBOB 94,436 80,783 114,572 251,769 -3,649 HO 112,738 #N/A 111,516 306,337 292 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons)