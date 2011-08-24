* U.S. durable goods orders in July up more than expected
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. crude oil futures edged up in choppy
trading on Wednesday as supportive durable goods data lifted stock futures
and weakened the dollar, helping boost oil prices.
U.S. durable goods orders rose 4.0 percent in July, double the expected
rise and following a drop in June. [ID:nCLAOJE71T]
U.S. stock futures pared losses and then the S&P 500 and Dow turned
positive after the durables data. [.N]
Oil traders awaited weekly oil inventory data from the government due
later on Wednesday, after industry group the American Petroleum Institute's
report late on Tuesday said crude stocks fell sharply.
U.S. crude stocks fell 3.3 million barrels, but gasoline stockpiles
jumped 6.4 million barrels and distillates rose 2.0 million barrels, the
API said. [API/S]
Ahead of the API report, a Reuters analyst survey yielded a forecast
for U.S. crude inventories to be up 800,000 barrels, with distillates up
700,000 and gasoline stockpiles down 900,000 barrels. [ID:nN1E77M1GC]
The government's weekly inventory report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration is set for release on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
EDT (1430 GMT).
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 56
cents, or 0.6 percent, to $86 a barrel by 9:02 a.m. EDT (1302 GMT), trading
from $84.55 to $86.20.
* Colonial Pipeline said it restarted pipelines that were shut due to
an earthquake on the U.S. East Coast Tuesday and its system was operating
normally. [ID:nL4E7JO2RX]
* Hurricane Irene strengthened to a Category 3 storm on the five-step
Saffir Simpson scale as it swirled up from the Caribbean toward the U.S.
East Coast. [ID:nL4E7JO2K4]
* European Union governments are likely to adopt an embargo against
imports of Syrian oil by the end of next week, as they move to ratchet up
pressure on President Bashar al-Assad, an EU diplomat said.
[ID:nB5E7IL02A]
* A Libyan rebel government would honor all the oil contracts granted
during the Muammar Gaddafi era, including those of Chinese companies, Ahmed
Jehani, a senior rebel representative for reconstruction told Reuters.
[ID:nL5E7JO161]
* An area of low pressure located about 100 miles (161 km) south of the
Cape Verde Islands has a medium, 50 percent, chance of becoming a tropical
cyclone during the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said.
[ID:nL4E7JO2KB]
* Western arbitrage volumes in Asia of fuel oil look set to rise to
above-average levels in October, the first time in four months, following
heavy tanker-booking activity in the past week amid an open West-to-East
arbitrage window, traders said. [ID:nL4E7JO24P]
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar index .DXY weakened and the greenback hovered near
record lows against the yen. [USD/]
* Copper was steady but trading in a tight range due to uncertainty
over prospects for further monetary easing in the United States, while
China's demand prospects and a softer dollar lent support. [MET/L]
* Gold bounced back after the previous session's steep correction, with
investors wary about selling gold ahead of this week's central bank meeting
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. [GOL/]
* World stocks were generally weaker and Wall Street looked set for
losses as investors shuffled positions ahead of a highly anticipated
Jackson Hole speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. [MKTS/GLOB]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data at 10:30
a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at
10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30
p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
9:02 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 86.00 0.56 0.6% 84.55 86.20 41,661 30,152
CLc2 86.35 0.61 0.7% 84.93 86.52 6,335 374,045
LCOc1 110.01 0.70 0.6% 108.71 110.14 68,612 233,272
RBc1 2.8766 0.0000 0.0% 2.8540 2.8870 1,945 25,346
RBc2 2.7527 0.0055 0.2% 2.7269 2.7596 3,968 30,493
HOc1 2.9602 0.0177 0.6% 2.9384 2.9632 2,633 31,668
HOc2 2.9667 0.0179 0.6% 2.9437 2.9691 6,164 43,380
* NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 rose 56 cents to $86.00 a barrel by
9:02 a.m. in volume of 41,661 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)