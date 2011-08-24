* U.S. durable goods orders in July up more than expected

NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. crude oil futures edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday as supportive durable goods data lifted stock futures and weakened the dollar, helping boost oil prices.

U.S. durable goods orders rose 4.0 percent in July, double the expected rise and following a drop in June. [ID:nCLAOJE71T]

U.S. stock futures pared losses and then the S&P 500 and Dow turned positive after the durables data. [.N]

Oil traders awaited weekly oil inventory data from the government due later on Wednesday, after industry group the American Petroleum Institute's report late on Tuesday said crude stocks fell sharply.

U.S. crude stocks fell 3.3 million barrels, but gasoline stockpiles jumped 6.4 million barrels and distillates rose 2.0 million barrels, the API said. [API/S]

Ahead of the API report, a Reuters analyst survey yielded a forecast for U.S. crude inventories to be up 800,000 barrels, with distillates up 700,000 and gasoline stockpiles down 900,000 barrels. [ID:nN1E77M1GC]

The government's weekly inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is set for release on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 56 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $86 a barrel by 9:02 a.m. EDT (1302 GMT), trading from $84.55 to $86.20.

* Colonial Pipeline said it restarted pipelines that were shut due to an earthquake on the U.S. East Coast Tuesday and its system was operating normally. [ID:nL4E7JO2RX]

* Hurricane Irene strengthened to a Category 3 storm on the five-step Saffir Simpson scale as it swirled up from the Caribbean toward the U.S. East Coast. [ID:nL4E7JO2K4]

* European Union governments are likely to adopt an embargo against imports of Syrian oil by the end of next week, as they move to ratchet up pressure on President Bashar al-Assad, an EU diplomat said. [ID:nB5E7IL02A]

* A Libyan rebel government would honor all the oil contracts granted during the Muammar Gaddafi era, including those of Chinese companies, Ahmed Jehani, a senior rebel representative for reconstruction told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7JO161]

* An area of low pressure located about 100 miles (161 km) south of the Cape Verde Islands has a medium, 50 percent, chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL4E7JO2KB]

* Western arbitrage volumes in Asia of fuel oil look set to rise to above-average levels in October, the first time in four months, following heavy tanker-booking activity in the past week amid an open West-to-East arbitrage window, traders said. [ID:nL4E7JO24P]

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar index .DXY weakened and the greenback hovered near record lows against the yen. [USD/]

* Copper was steady but trading in a tight range due to uncertainty over prospects for further monetary easing in the United States, while China's demand prospects and a softer dollar lent support. [MET/L]

* Gold bounced back after the previous session's steep correction, with investors wary about selling gold ahead of this week's central bank meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. [GOL/]

* World stocks were generally weaker and Wall Street looked set for losses as investors shuffled positions ahead of a highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. [MKTS/GLOB]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. 9:02 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.00 0.56 0.6% 84.55 86.20 41,661 30,152 CLc2 86.35 0.61 0.7% 84.93 86.52 6,335 374,045 LCOc1 110.01 0.70 0.6% 108.71 110.14 68,612 233,272 RBc1 2.8766 0.0000 0.0% 2.8540 2.8870 1,945 25,346 RBc2 2.7527 0.0055 0.2% 2.7269 2.7596 3,968 30,493 HOc1 2.9602 0.0177 0.6% 2.9384 2.9632 2,633 31,668 HOc2 2.9667 0.0179 0.6% 2.9437 2.9691 6,164 43,380 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 rose 56 cents to $86.00 a barrel by 9:02 a.m. in volume of 41,661 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)