* U.S. durable goods orders in July up more than expected

* EIA: crude stockpiles down, product supplies increase

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower on Wednesday as investors worried that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke may not signal another round of economic stimulus when he gives highly anticipated speech on Friday.

A late downturn erased gains spawned by an unexpected drawdown in domestic crude inventories last week and data showing a sharp increase in U.S. durable goods orders in July.

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies, prompting investors to trim holdings in dollar-denominated oil.

The core of Hurricane Irene, now a major Category 3 storm, will move across the southeastern and central Bahamas Wednesday night and over the northwestern Bahamas on Thursday. It is on a path that will take it to the U.S. East Coast by the weekend. [ID:nL4E7JO3VX]

Ahead of the storm, energy companies said they had planned to shut more than 28 million barrels of oil storage capacity in the Bahamas. Refineries along the East Coast also prepared for stormy weather conditions. [ID:N1E77N16O]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 settled in light volume at $85.16 a barrel, dipping 28 cents, or 0.33 percent, after trading from $84.55 to $86.59.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude widened to $24.99 at the close, from $23.87 on Tuesday. CL-LCO=R

* September RBOB RBU1 hit a session high $2.9106 a gallon, highest in a week, due to a fire at Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) Philadelphia refinery that shut down a crude distillation unit. [ID:nN1E77N171]

* U.S. crude oil stocks fell 2.2 million barrels last week, against the forecast for a 800,000 barrel build, U.S. Energy Information's Administration data showed. [EIA/S]

* Gasoline stocks rose 1.4 million barrels, versus expectations of a 900,000 barrel draw, while distillate stockpiles gained 1.7 million barrels, against orecasts for a 700,000 barrel build, the EIA report showed.

* Refinery utilization rose 1.2 percentage points to 90.3 percent of capacity, versus the forecast that rates remained unchanged from the week before, the EIA data showed.

* U.S. durable goods orders rose 4.0 percent in July, double the expected rise and following a drop in June. [ID:nCLAOJE71T]

* A low pressure area about 100 miles (161 km) south of the Cape Verde Islands has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours. [ID:nL4E7JO2KB]

* European Union governments are likely to impose an imports embargo on Syrian oil by the end of next week, raising the pressure on President Bashar al-Assad [ID:nB5E7IL02A]

* A Libyan rebel government would honor all the oil contracts granted during the Gaddafi era, including those of Chinese companies, Ahmed Jehani, a senior rebel representative for reconstruction told Reuters. [ID:nL5E7JO161]

* The head of the Libyan National Transitional Council, Mahmoud Jibril, said he had no information on the whereabouts of Muammar Gaddafi following his flight from his Tripoli stronghold. [ID:nLDE77N0T0]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street posted strong gains for a second day as investors jumped back into beaten-down financial shares and backed away from safe-haven assets such as gold. [.N]

* The dollar rose against major currencies on fears the Federal Reserve may not signal new stimulus for the economy this week. In late trading the greenback was up 0.20 percent against a basket of major currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper ended higher in light volume supported by the U.S. durable goods data and expectations that more Federal Reserve economic stimulus may come soon. [MET/L]

* Gold futures fell more than $100, one of the steepest drops ever, as the strong U.S. durable goods data and expectations of more Fed stimulus accelerated profit taking, after a record above $1,900 an ounce was reached in the previous session. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. EIA natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission trader positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.16 -0.28 -0.3% 84.55 86.59 280,078 353,947 CLc2 85.53 -0.21 -0.2% 84.93 86.92 58,913 70,865 LCOc1 110.15 0.84 0.8% 108.71 111.00 196,721 233,272 RBc1 2.8784 0.0018 0.1% 2.8540 2.9106 23,089 29,005 RBc2 2.7558 0.0086 0.3% 2.7269 2.7831 48,069 47,520 HOc1 2.9607 0.0182 0.6% 2.9384 2.985 19,098 30,476 HOc2 2.9690 0.0198 0.7% 2.9437 2.9925 48,292 54,225 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 23 30D AVG Aug 23 NET CHNG CRUDE 483,484 572,256 693,118 1,465,153 -347 RBOB 107,458 122,616 115,312 249,769 -2,000 HO 111,903 140,217 113,803 307,763 722 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)