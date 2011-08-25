NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday in a volatile session as refined products futures surged on concerns that Hurricane Irene will disrupt supply on the East Coast.

The storm was projected to hit the U.S. eastern seaboard by the weekend, and the U.S. Coast Guard was closely monitoring its track but had not imposed any traffic restrictions on the New York Harbor, the delivery hub for NYMEX-traded gasoline futures. [ID:nN1E77O17D]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 14 cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $85.30 a barrel, having traded from $83.01 to $86.56.

* New U.S. claims for jobless benefits rose last week, lifted by striking workers at Verizon Communications, according to government data. [ID:nN1E77O0C9]

* The Libyan rebel government hopes to restart oil exports within two weeks and reach full volumes in about a year. [ID:nL5E7JP2ZF]

* Libyan rebel fighters have discovered huge stockpiles of food, medicine and fuel hoarded by Muammar Gaddafi's regime in Tripoli that will ease the country's shortages, the rebel council said. [ID:nL5E7JP2XQ]

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 30,000 barrels per day in the four weeks to Sept. 10, consultancy Oil Movements said. [ID:nL5E7JP2PR]

* Mexico's oil exports fell 14.2 percent in July from June as more crude stayed at home to produce fuel products and crude production also edged down, Pemex said. [ID:nN1E77O1GP]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell as investors raised cash ahead of a critical speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, hoping he will give them a clearer picture of the Fed's plans for the struggling economy. [.N]

* Gold rose after two days of sharp declines, as tumbling European and U.S. equity markets on talk that Germany might enact a short-selling ban prompted investors to buy bullion as a safe haven. [GOL/]

* Copper jumped nearly 2 percent to close at a three-week high, as confidence in Asian economic growth prospects and speculation that the Federal Reserve could be ready to support the ailing U.S. economy powered prices higher. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. 4:59 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 84.97 -0.19 -0.2% 83.01 86.56 346,436 294,928 CLc2 85.26 -0.27 -0.3% 83.41 86.93 75,108 62,966 LCOc1 110.38 0.23 0.2% 109.00 111.45 215,342 204,406 RBc1 2.9603 0.0895 3.1% 2.8795 2.9732 22,934 31,896 RBc2 2.7939 0.0381 1.4% 2.7439 2.8086 60,457 52,426 HOc1 2.9830 0.0223 0.8% 2.9393 2.9986 16,069 26,135 HOc2 2.9898 0.0208 0.7% 2.9448 3.0062 50,611 52,586 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 fell 19 cents to $84.97 a barrel by 4:59 p.m. in volume of 346,436 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)