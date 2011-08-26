* Wall St expected to open lower

* Hurricane Irene heads for US East Coast

* Coming up: Fed's Bernanke speech, 10 a.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. crude futures fell Friday ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Fed chief Ben Bernanke and with a hurricane churning in the Atlantic and heading for the U.S. East Coast.

Investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), eager to hear of any Fed plan to help a struggling U.S. economy.

Also grabbing investor attention was Hurricane Irene. Warnings and watches for Hurricane Irene were extended northward, along the U.S. East Coast, even as it weakened slightly, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $1.17, or 1.4 percent, to $84.13 a barrel by 8:18 a.m. EDT (1218 GMT), trading from $83.85 to $85.44.

* The CME Group ( CME.O ) on Thursday lowered its margin requirements for trading crude oil futures by 4 percent, effective after close of business on Monday. [ID:nL4E7JP4FP]

* The Russian government has agreed to increase tariffs on oil shipments handled by state-owned pipeline operator Transneft ( TRNF_p.MM ) in order to fund investments, Vedomosti business daily said. [ID;nLDE77P00N]

MARKETS NEWS

* Gold gained ground as traders and players awaited Fed Chairman Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. [GOL/]

* European shares fell and Wall St. looked set to open weaker. Markets played down chances of a major shift towards further economic stimulus from Ben Bernanke. [MKTS/GLOB]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. real GDP for 2nd Quarter. 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to give speech at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) from Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. 8:18 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 84.13 -1.17 -1.4% 83.85 85.44 24,103 294,928 CLc2 84.53 -1.11 -1.3% 84.20 85.76 2,872 62,966 LCOc1 110.00 -0.62 -0.6% 109.75 111.01 41,221 220,392 RBc1 2.9442 -0.0237 -0.8% 2.9442 2.9777 743 31,896 RBc2 2.7802 -0.0215 -0.8% 2.7762 2.8100 5,208 52,426 HOc1 2.9745 -0.0110 -0.4% 2.9739 2.9954 857 26,135 HOc2 2.9841 -0.0091 -0.3% 2.9776 3.0037 4,394 52,586 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 fell $1.17 to $84.13 a barrel by 8:18 a.m. in volume of 24,103 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)