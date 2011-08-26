* Oil bounces from lows, market digests Bernanke speech

* Wall Street rebounds, helps limit oil's losses

* East Coast energy firms brace for Hurricane Irene

* Coming up: U.S. personal income, home sales, Monday

NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Friday, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would come up with more stimulus for the weak economy, though its chief, Ben Bernanke, stopped short of detailing further action.

Traders also positioned ahead of the arrival of powerful Hurricane Irene on the East Coast, as oil terminals, refineries, pipelines, and other energy infrastructure prepared for a stormy weekend. For details, see [ID:nN1E77POMF]

Crude futures crawled back from the day's lows hit in the initial reaction to Bernanke's speech in the morning before central bankers gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The oil market later rose along with a bounce on Wall Street and gains in copper and gold, which rose on some safe-haven buying.

But gains were limited as data showed that U.S. economic growth in the second quarter was slower than previously thought and consumer confidence fell in August, further eroding hopes of a strong pick-up in output in the second half of the year.

Midweek data showing a surprise dip in U.S. crude inventories last week failed to move prices higher as traders weighed signs that Libyan oil might soon return to the market.

Speculation that Bernanke's speech would signal further monetary easing -- QE3 -- kept the NYMEX front-month crude locked in the $81.13-$86.39 range this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery rose for a second day and settled at $85.37 a barrel, gaining 7.00 cents as it crawled back from the session low of $82.95.

* For the week, front-month crude gained $3.11, or 3.78 percent, snapping a four-week losing streak.

* In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $111.36 a barrel, gaining 74 cents, or 0.67 percent and for the week rose $2.74, or 2.52 percent, extending gains to a second straight week.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude widened to $25.99 at the close, from $24.99 on Thursday. The WTI/Brent spread widened to as much as $26.47, below the $26.69 intraday record hit on Aug. 19. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX September RBOB RBU1 closed lower and but rose for the week, by 9.34 cents, or 3.29 percent, gaining the third week in a row.

* NYMEX September heating oil HOU1 settled higher and for the week rose 10.56 cents, or 3.64 percent extending gains to a second week.

* U.S. gross domestic product expanded at an annual rate of 1 percent in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said, as business inventories and exports were less robust. The data confirmed that growth almost stalled in the first half of this year. [ID:nN1E77P09C]

* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index fell to 55.7 this month from 63.7 in July. It was slightly better than August's preliminary reading of 54.9, which had been the lowest level since May 1980.

* Hurricane Irene was forecast to make landfall on Saturday in eastern North Carolina, packing winds of 100 miles an hour (155 km/hour) [ID:nN1E77P00B]

* Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions on NYMEX in the week to Aug. 23 by 521 to 165,897 contracts, a weekly report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. [ID:nEMS4C02OB]

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar fell against the euro and the yen after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank can do more to boost growth but did not provide details of further action. In late trading the dollar was down 0.68 percent against a basket of currencies. .DXY

* Wall Street was set to end the week higher after four weeks of losses as Bernanke's speech raised hope the Fed could consider further economic stimulus measures in September. [.N]

* Copper rose a fourth straight day as hopes of a second-half demand revival in China and longer-term supply tightness spurred buying ahead of a long holiday weekend in London. [MET/L]

* Gold rose 2 percent, recovering from liquidations after hitting record highs this week, as Bernanke's speech raised hopes that the central bank would consider further stimulus to fight high unemployment. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. July personal income data, 8:30 a.m. EDT Monday

* U.S. July pending home sales, 10 a.m. EDT Monday

CURRENT Aug 25 30D AVG Aug 25 NET CHNG CRUDE 410,110 621,591 679,519 1,473,138 -8,675 RBOB 118,390 190,409 118,256 252,332 558 HO 94,050 164,983 115,691 311,061 2,970 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)