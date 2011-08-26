* Oil bounces from lows, market digests Bernanke speech
* Wall Street rebounds, helps limit oil's losses
* East Coast energy firms brace for Hurricane Irene
* Coming up: U.S. personal income, home sales, Monday
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. crude oil futures ended
higher on Friday, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would come
up with more stimulus for the weak economy, though its chief,
Ben Bernanke, stopped short of detailing further action.
Traders also positioned ahead of the arrival of powerful
Hurricane Irene on the East Coast, as oil terminals,
refineries, pipelines, and other energy infrastructure prepared
for a stormy weekend. For details, see [ID:nN1E77POMF]
Crude futures crawled back from the day's lows hit in the
initial reaction to Bernanke's speech in the morning before
central bankers gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The oil market later rose along with a bounce on Wall
Street and gains in copper and gold, which rose on some
safe-haven buying.
But gains were limited as data showed that U.S. economic
growth in the second quarter was slower than previously thought
and consumer confidence fell in August, further eroding hopes
of a strong pick-up in output in the second half of the year.
Midweek data showing a surprise dip in U.S. crude
inventories last week failed to move prices higher as traders
weighed signs that Libyan oil might soon return to the market.
Speculation that Bernanke's speech would signal further
monetary easing -- QE3 -- kept the NYMEX front-month crude
locked in the $81.13-$86.39 range this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October
delivery rose for a second day and settled at $85.37 a barrel,
gaining 7.00 cents as it crawled back from the session low of
$82.95.
* For the week, front-month crude gained $3.11, or 3.78
percent, snapping a four-week losing streak.
* In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 settled
at $111.36 a barrel, gaining 74 cents, or 0.67 percent and for
the week rose $2.74, or 2.52 percent, extending gains to a
second straight week.
* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude widened to
$25.99 at the close, from $24.99 on Thursday. The WTI/Brent
spread widened to as much as $26.47, below the $26.69 intraday
record hit on Aug. 19. CL-LCO1=R
* NYMEX September RBOB RBU1 closed lower and but rose for
the week, by 9.34 cents, or 3.29 percent, gaining the third
week in a row.
* NYMEX September heating oil HOU1 settled higher and for
the week rose 10.56 cents, or 3.64 percent extending gains to a
second week.
* U.S. gross domestic product expanded at an annual rate of
1 percent in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said,
as business inventories and exports were less robust. The data
confirmed that growth almost stalled in the first half of this
year. [ID:nN1E77P09C]
* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
sentiment index fell to 55.7 this month from 63.7 in July. It
was slightly better than August's preliminary reading of 54.9,
which had been the lowest level since May 1980.
* Hurricane Irene was forecast to make landfall on Saturday
in eastern North Carolina, packing winds of 100 miles an hour
(155 km/hour) [ID:nN1E77P00B]
* Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures
and options positions on NYMEX in the week to Aug. 23 by 521 to
165,897 contracts, a weekly report from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed. [ID:nEMS4C02OB]
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar fell against the euro and the yen after Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank can do more to
boost growth but did not provide details of further action. In
late trading the dollar was down 0.68 percent against a basket
of currencies. .DXY
* Wall Street was set to end the week higher after four
weeks of losses as Bernanke's speech raised hope the Fed could
consider further economic stimulus measures in September. [.N]
* Copper rose a fourth straight day as hopes of a
second-half demand revival in China and longer-term supply
tightness spurred buying ahead of a long holiday weekend in
London. [MET/L]
* Gold rose 2 percent, recovering from liquidations after
hitting record highs this week, as Bernanke's speech raised
hopes that the central bank would consider further stimulus to
fight high unemployment. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. July personal income data, 8:30 a.m. EDT Monday
* U.S. July pending home sales, 10 a.m. EDT Monday
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 85.37 0.07 0.1% 82.95 85.64 266,895 357,816
CLc2 85.70 0.06 0.1% 83.30 85.96 37,849 77,592
LCOc1 111.36 0.74 0.7% 109.30 111.70 185,522 220,392
RBc1 2.9346 -0.0333 -1.1% 2.9110 2.9777 17,655 35,128
RBc2 2.7860 -0.0157 -0.6% 2.7553 2.8100 51,603 66,856
HOc1 3.0101 0.0246 0.8% 2.9590 3.0175 14,460 23,188
HOc2 3.0158 0.0226 0.8% 2.9658 3.0236 45,708 56,148
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Aug 25 30D AVG Aug 25 NET CHNG
CRUDE 410,110 621,591 679,519 1,473,138 -8,675
RBOB 118,390 190,409 118,256 252,332 558
HO 94,050 164,983 115,691 311,061 2,970
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)