* Dollar dip, Wall St. futures rise supports oil prices

* Most oil operations weather storm Irene

* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday as a weak dollar and stronger Wall Street futures after Hurricane Irene did less damage to the New York area and energy infrastructure than had been expected.

Lack of significant damage to refineries in the U.S. Northeast also helped NYMEX crude prices, while refined products futures were pressured after rising ahead of the storm last week.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies .DXY as investors speculated the Federal Reserve may offer more stimulus next month, though its losses were limited as demand for riskier currencies started to wane. [USD/]

European trading was thinned with UK markets closed for a public holiday.

Most U.S. oil refiners, terminals and pipelines along the U.S. East Coast weathered Tropical Storm Irene, downgraded from hurricane levels on Sunday morning, while a few shut down operations or ran at reduced rates. For a FACTBOX on Irene's impact on energy facilities, click. [ID:nN1E77R03B]

Market participants will be watching a slew of U.S. economic data due out this week for more insight into the health of the economy. Key will be August nonfarm payroll data on Friday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 83 cents, or 1.0 percent, to $86.20 a barrel by 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT), trading from $85.11 to $86.24.

* Kuwait resumed the allocation of full contractual crude oil volumes to Asia from July. [ID:nL4E7JT07R]

* Libya plans to restart production at two eastern oil fields in mid-September and resume shipping oil from Tobruk by the end of the same month. [ID:nLDE77R04R]

* Libyan forces converged on Muammar Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte, hoping to seal their revolution by capturing the last bastions of a fallen but perhaps still dangerous strongman. [ID:nL5E7JS0VN]

* An armored Syrian force surrounded a town near Homs and fired heavy machine guns after the defection of soldiers from the area, activists and residents said. [ID:nL5E7JT09G]

* Speculators cut their net long positions in Brent crude oil LCOc1 but raised slightly their long exposure to gas oil LGOc1 in the week to Aug. 23, data published by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed. [ID:nL5E7JT0SD]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures jumped, signaling a strong open on Wall Street, as investors were relieved to see Hurricane Irene caused less damage than feared in New York City over the weekend. [.N]

* Global stocks rose, but the dollar was down after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday left the door open to further stimulus for the U.S. economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Spot gold was down in Asia from the latest level on Friday, but futures were up in Globex trade, amid uncertainty about what Bernanke would do to boost the economy. London markets were closed for a bank holiday. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute U.S. oil inventory data due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* NYMEX September RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures contracts expire on Wednesday. 8:20 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.20 0.83 1.0% 85.11 86.24 16,614 357,816 CLc2 86.49 0.79 0.9% 85.45 86.55 2,043 77,592 LCOc1 111.20 -0.16 -0.1% 110.53 111.35 18,533 194,489 RBc1 2.9014 -0.0332 -1.1% 2.8765 2.9270 1,135 35,128 RBc2 2.7650 -0.0210 -0.8% 2.7430 2.7800 3,952 66,856 HOc1 3.0015 -0.0086 -0.3% 2.9885 3.005 423 23,188 HOc2 3.0075 -0.0083 -0.3% 2.9951 3.0154 1,592 56,148 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 rose 83 cents to $86.20 a barrel by 8:20 a.m. in volume of 16,614 lots. (Editing by Alden Bentley)