* July consumer spending eases recession worries

* Most East Coast oil operations weather storm Irene

* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. crude oil futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as consumer spending posted its largest rise in five months in July, reinforcing views the economy was not sliding back into recession,

East Coast refineries and other energy facilities escaped serious damage in the wake of Hurricane Irene, which barreled through the region during the weekend.

The New York Harbor, a shipping hub for millions of barrels a day in crude and refined products, said it expected to resume normal operations on Monday after Irene's approach forced it to restrict vessel traffic. [ID:nN1E77S1DR]

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, U.S. crude oil stocks were forecast to have risen 1.2 million barrels in the week to Aug. 26, a Reuters preliminary poll of analysts showed.[EIA/S]

Distillate stocks were forecast up 1.1 million barrels and and gasoline stocks were projected down 1.4 million barrels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 extended gains to a third session and settled at $87.27 a barrel, gaining $1.90, or 2.23 percent, after trading from $85.11 to $87.62.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $111.88 a barrel, up 52 cents, or 0.47 percent, gaining for the fifth straight session.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude narrowed to $24.61 at the close, from $25.99 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* U.S. consumer spending rose 0.8 percent in July, its fastest pace in five months, a sign that the economy was not falling back into recession and beating economists forecast for a 0.5 percent increase. [ID:nN1E77S0BS]

* The number of contracts signed for purchases of previously owned U.S. homes fell 1.3 percent in July, matching forecasts but higher than the year-ago level.

* ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) 238,000 barrel per day Bayway oil refinery in Linden, New Jersey, was due to restart on Monday after closing Saturday, a source familiar with the plant said. [ID:nN1E77S1DR]

* Sunoco ( SUN.N ) shut a crude unit at its Philadelphia refinery after a pump was flooded, sources said. The company was boosting output at another Pennsylvania plant, Marcus Hook. [ID:nN1E77S0P3] [ID:nN1E77S0OK].

* Other East Coast refineries that slowed operations as Irene approached were resuming normal operations.

* There is no indication that the fugitive Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has left Libya, the White House said. Libyan rebel forces converged on Gaddafi's hometown, Sirte, hoping to seal their revolution by seizing the last bastions of the fallen strongman. [IE:nWNA7501] [ID:nL5E7JS0VN]

* Libya plans to restart production at two eastern oil fields in mid-September and resume shipping oil from Tobruk by the end of the same month. [ID:nLDE77R04R]

* Speculators cut their net long positions in Brent crude oil LCOc1 but raised slightly their long exposure to gas oil LGOc1 in the week to Aug. 23, data published by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed. [ID:nL5E7JT0SD]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street gained on Monday as the merger between two big banks in Greece and a rebound in U.S. consumer spending improved investor appetite for risky assets. [.N]

* The dollar climbed against the yen and Swiss franc as strong consumer spending reduced fears of another recession. [USD/]

* Gold trimmed early steep losses in thin trade. with bullion down about 2.25 percent after Wall Street rallied. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute U.S. oil inventory data due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* NYMEX September RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures contracts expire on Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.27 1.90 2.2% 85.11 87.62 191,235 283,261 CLc2 87.57 1.87 2.2% 85.45 87.89 38,178 43,986 LCOc1 111.88 0.52 0.5% 110.53 112.73 88,641 194,489 RBc1 2.9064 -0.0282 -1.0% 2.8765 2.9513 11,126 30,360 RBc2 2.7695 -0.0165 -0.6% 2.7430 2.8112 34,408 58,423 HOc1 3.0102 0.0001 0.0% 2.9885 3.0412 8,691 27,539 HOc2 3.0173 0.0015 0.1% 2.9951 3.0478 32,147 53,979 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 26 30D AVG Aug 26 NET CHNG CRUDE 346,476 468,231 675,802 1,482,421 -9,283 RBOB 77,198 147,420 150,051 260,516 767 HO 62,315 120,997 122,286 329,753 2,513 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)