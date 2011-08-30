* Weak U.S. stocks futures, dollar rise weighs on oil
* Libya oil terminal damaged
* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. crude futures edged lower
in choppy trading on Tuesday as weaker stock futures on Wall
Street and a stronger dollar provided pressure after oil prices
jumped more than 2 percent the previous session.
Investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last committee meeting on Aug. 9, due on Tuesday, looking for
insight on divisions among board members over further stimulus
measures. [ID:nN1E77S1DG]
The dollar .DXY rose 0.5 percent against a currency
basket, helped by investors seeking a safe haven for their
cash, although another quantitative easing initiative by the
Federal Reserve would be expected to weaken the dollar. [USD/]
U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks were estimated to have
risen last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts on
Monday. [EIA/S]
Gasoline inventories were expected to be lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1
fell 47 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $86.80 a barrel by 9:04 a.m.
EDT (1304 GMT), trading from $86.46 to $87.72.
* Libya's largest oil terminal, Es-Sider, has been damaged
during fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Muammar
Gaddafi, oil workers and witnesses said, [ID:nL5E7JU1AG]
* The main focus for NATO's operations in Libya is
currently near the Mediterranean town of Sirte, a spokesman for
the Western military alliance said. [ID:nB5E7JM012]
* Security forces shot dead at least four demonstrators in
southern Syria as crowds demanding the removal of President
Bashar al-Assad left mosques after prayers marking the end of
the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, residents and activists
said. [ID:nL5E7JU0Z6]
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures fell, following an equities rise
of nearly 8 percent the previous five sessions, as investors
cautiously awaited a batch of data for a better assessment on
the state of the economy. [.N]
* The euro fell broadly as weaker than expected demand at
an Italian debt auction added to worries over the euro zone
periphery, with sentiment already hit by bickering between
euro zone countries about the terms of a Greek bailout deal.
[USD/]
* Global shares edged up to their highest in nearly two
weeks, but the rally looked to be running out of steam on the
back of concerns over Europe's debt troubles and U.S. growth.
World stock markets were up 0.17 percent, but European markets
were mixed and U.S. futures pointed to a weaker open for Wall
Street.
* Gold prices extended gains ahead of the opening of the
U.S. markets in line with other so-called safe havens like
Treasuries, as investors worried about the outlook for the U.S.
economy. [GOL/]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. August consumer confidence report from the
Conference Board 1000 EDT (1500 GMT) seen at 52 versus prior
59.5.
* Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its
Aug. 9 meeting, 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
* American Petroleum Institute U.S. oil inventory data due
at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.
* NYMEX September RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures
contracts expire on Wednesday.
* NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 fell 47 cents to $86.80 a
barrel by 9:04 a.m. in volume of 33,594 lots.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)