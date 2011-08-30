* Weak U.S. stocks futures, dollar rise weighs on oil

* Libya oil terminal damaged

* Coming up: API oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. crude futures edged lower in choppy trading on Tuesday as weaker stock futures on Wall Street and a stronger dollar provided pressure after oil prices jumped more than 2 percent the previous session.

Investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last committee meeting on Aug. 9, due on Tuesday, looking for insight on divisions among board members over further stimulus measures. [ID:nN1E77S1DG]

The dollar .DXY rose 0.5 percent against a currency basket, helped by investors seeking a safe haven for their cash, although another quantitative easing initiative by the Federal Reserve would be expected to weaken the dollar. [USD/]

U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks were estimated to have risen last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday. [EIA/S]

Gasoline inventories were expected to be lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 47 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $86.80 a barrel by 9:04 a.m. EDT (1304 GMT), trading from $86.46 to $87.72.

* Libya's largest oil terminal, Es-Sider, has been damaged during fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, oil workers and witnesses said, [ID:nL5E7JU1AG]

* The main focus for NATO's operations in Libya is currently near the Mediterranean town of Sirte, a spokesman for the Western military alliance said. [ID:nB5E7JM012]

* Security forces shot dead at least four demonstrators in southern Syria as crowds demanding the removal of President Bashar al-Assad left mosques after prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, residents and activists said. [ID:nL5E7JU0Z6]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stock index futures fell, following an equities rise of nearly 8 percent the previous five sessions, as investors cautiously awaited a batch of data for a better assessment on the state of the economy. [.N]

* The euro fell broadly as weaker than expected demand at an Italian debt auction added to worries over the euro zone periphery, with sentiment already hit by bickering between euro zone countries about the terms of a Greek bailout deal. [USD/]

* Global shares edged up to their highest in nearly two weeks, but the rally looked to be running out of steam on the back of concerns over Europe's debt troubles and U.S. growth. World stock markets were up 0.17 percent, but European markets were mixed and U.S. futures pointed to a weaker open for Wall Street.

* Gold prices extended gains ahead of the opening of the U.S. markets in line with other so-called safe havens like Treasuries, as investors worried about the outlook for the U.S. economy. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. August consumer confidence report from the Conference Board 1000 EDT (1500 GMT) seen at 52 versus prior 59.5.

* Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its Aug. 9 meeting, 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

* American Petroleum Institute U.S. oil inventory data due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* NYMEX September RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures contracts expire on Wednesday. 9:04 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.80 -0.47 -0.5% 86.46 87.72 33,594 283,261 CLc2 87.16 -0.41 -0.5% 86.77 88.01 6,572 43,986 LCOc1 111.69 -0.19 -0.2% 111.16 112.48 37,807 92,598 RBc1 2.9142 0.0078 0.3% 2.8975 2.9195 1,172 30,360 RBc2 2.7731 0.0036 0.1% 2.7568 2.7829 5,189 58,423 HOc1 3.0111 0.0009 0.0% 2.9992 3.0245 1,490 27,539 HOc2 3.0181 0.0006 0.0% 3.0040 3.0353 4,857 53,979 * NYMEX crude oil for October CLc1 fell 47 cents to $86.80 a barrel by 9:04 a.m. in volume of 33,594 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)