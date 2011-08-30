* Crude stocks soar, gasoline down sharply: API

* POLL: U.S. crude, distilate stocks up, gasoline down

* Katia, new tropical wave keep weather watchers busy

* U.S. Fed seen weighing more measures to help economy

* Coming up: EIA oil data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. crude oil futures rose for the fourth straight day and settled at a three-week high on Tuesday, as investors tracked newly formed Tropical Storm Katia and as the Fed's minutes of its Aug. 9 meeting raised hopes for more U.S. economic stimulus.

Investors shrugged off a gloomy U.S. consumer confidence report, a day after oil rose as consumer spending in July increased at its fastest pace in five months.

Gasoline futures led the market as front-month September settled up more than 3 percent on forecasts motor fuel supplies fell last week on higher demand due to Hurricane Irene.

Eastern Seaboard residents filled their tanks to evacaute ahead of the storm, according to MasterCard's weekly SpendingPulse report. [ID:nN1E77T1AT]

In post-settlement trading, crude futures were little changed even though the American Petroleum Institute reported a 5.1 million barrel rise in domestic crude stocks last week, dwarfing the 400,000 barrel build forecast in a Reuters poll. [API/S] [EIA/S]

Gasoline futures moved toward the day's highs as the API data showed gasoline stockpiles slid 3.1 million barrels, much bigger than the forecast for a 1.1 million barrel drawdown.

Heating oil futures extended the day's highs slightly as the API reported that distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, rose 276,000 barrel, less than the forecast for a 400,000 barrels build.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 rose for the fourth session in a row, closing at $88.90 a barrel, gaining $1.63, or 1.87 percent, the highest settlement since Aug. 3's $91.93.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 rose for the sixth consecutive session and settled at $114.02 a barrel, rising $2.14, or 1.91 percent, the highest since Aug. 2's close at $116.46.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude widened to $25.12 at the close, from $24.61 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R

* Tropical Storm Katia was moving west at 18 miles per hour (30 kph) and it could become a hurricane by late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is expected to become a major hurricane northeast of of the Leeward Islands by Sunday, but government storm trackers said it is not possible now to predict its path with certainty. [ID:nN1E77T01E]

* A tropical wave over the northwestern Caribbean Sea has a 10 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, forcing U.S. oil companies to step up their weather watch. The system has some potential for development over the western Gulf of Mexico in a few days, the NHC said. [ID:nL4E7JU3AQ]

* The Federal Reserve's minutes of its policymakers' meeting on Aug. 9 showed that some members wanted substantial action to stoke the economy. [ID:nW1E7IR01J]

* Libya's oil production can restart within weeks and reach full pre-war output of 1.6 million barrels per day within 15 months as most oilfields had not suffered major damage, said Nouri Berouin, new chairman of the country's National Oil Corporation. [ID:nL5E7JU21E]

* The industry group Conference Board said its index of consumer attitudes sank to 44.5 from a downwardly revised 59.2 the month before, the lowest in more than two years, following the country's loss of its top credit rating and sharp drops in major equities stock indexes. [ID:nN1E77T0DO]

* An Israeli military official said that two additional warships had been stationed in the Red Sea but added that this was no more than routine but he declined to say what, if any, operational duties the ships were performing. [ID:nL5E7JU28G]

* Supply from all 12 members of OPEC was expected to average 30.15 million barrels per day this month, the highest in almost three years and rising from 30.07 million bpd in July, a Reuters poll showed. [ID:nL5E7JU1PB]

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street rose in volatile trading after minutes feromthe last Fed policy meeting rdaised expectaions that the central bank will do more to stimulate the economy. [.N]

* The euro fell across the board as bickering in Europe about a bailout for Greece to crumbling U.S. consumer confidence sapped risk tolerance. In late trading the U.S. dolar was up 0.35 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* Copper ended up 1 percent on a drop-off in Chilean output in July and a potential strike at a major Indonesian mine further put a strain on already tight supplies. [MET/L]

* Gold rose 2 percent on safe-haven buying due to weak U.S. consumer confidence data, euro zone debt concerns and a call by the Chicago Federal Reserve president for further action to help the U.S. economy. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) Wednesday.

* NYMEX September RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures contracts expire Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 88.90 1.63 1.9% 86.46 89.21 297,178 208,605 CLc2 89.19 1.62 1.9% 86.77 89.48 89,466 41,773 LCOc1 114.02 2.14 1.9% 111.16 114.25 179,943 92,598 RBc1 2.9958 0.0894 3.1% 2.8975 3.0011 9,731 18,442 RBc2 2.8415 0.0720 2.6% 2.7568 2.8468 40,414 39,760 HOc1 3.0692 0.0590 2.0% 2.9992 3.0755 9,624 16,521 HOc2 3.0767 0.0594 2.0% 3.0040 3.0843 43,438 40,800 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Aug 29 30D AVG Aug 29 NET CHNG CRUDE 606,771 393,830 670,774 1,483,913 -1,492 RBOB 89,306 97,695 119,757 250,677 -2,460 HO 90,159 82,441 116,795 306,394 -200 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)